Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 9, 2020

Home Grown breakfast with Paul Milliken: "Good Day Atlanta's" Paul Milliken goes to Home Grown a famed Atlanta breakfast restaurant that uses local grown produce and fresh ingredients to whip up delicious menu items. For more information on Home Grown click here.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show's Rock T talks virtual Stomp Wars Event: The riveting national competition that has created an urban movement in communities across America - Inspiring thousands of black students to Dream Big and Reach for the Stars! Since its inception in 2007 STOMP WARS and On-Air Radio Personality, ROCK-T have hosted this premier stomping competition that is recognized today as the “Granddaddy of them all!” This event has encouraged at-risk, and disenfranchised Youth and Young Adults from black communities across America, helping more than 10,000 students graduate High School and believe that their “Tomorrow can be better than their today!" You can tune in virtually here.

Lucy Capri talks about her latest role in the Disney Plus series "The Right Stuff": Astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal in the quest to be a part of Project Mercury. Lucy Capri plays the role of Janita Cooper in the series. The one-hour drama will follow the protagonists from the Mojave Desert to the edges of space, with future seasons carrying through to humankind’s greatest achievement: the moon landing. The Right Stuff premieres on Disney Plus today. Click here to watch the trailer.

Veda Howard from Praise 102.5 joins us to share one of her "Wisdom Nuggets" with viewer. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from herself, business moguls, bumper sticers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. This week she will focus on "Don't mistake activity with achievement," by John Wooden. She will breakdown being busy vs. productive, time management, and more focus, less hocus pocus. For more information on Veda Howard follow her on all social media @VedaHoward.