Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 7, 2020

Forget about the Great Pumpkin…here comes the Pumpkin Truck!: A long list of popular fall celebrations has been called off this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But just because your family can’t go to the party…doesn’t mean the party can’t come to you.

The Tradition Company Pumpkin Truck is loaded up with pumpkins, cornstalks, hay bales, and mums, and ready to make a visit to neighborhoods around Metro Atlanta. The truck is essentially a “fall-party-on-wheels,” available to stop by local neighborhoods, parks, and residential complexes to help host socially distant celebrations of the season.

Chances are you associate The Tradition Company more with Christmas than with Halloween; the business was started by Matt Bowman back in 2006 as the Tradition Trees Christmas tree lot in the Little Five Points. Bowman expanded the operation with his landscaping business, and then with the creation of Tradition Market & Garden near the corner of Briarcliff Road and Lavista Road in Atlanta.

Of course, Good Day Atlanta has a long (and competitive) history with pumpkin carving, so when we heard about The Tradition Company Pumpkin Truck and the opportunity to have a little fall party, we couldn’t wait to schedule a visit. For information on booking a visit from the truck, click here.

What type of "Pandemic Mom" are you?: 2020 has been one for the record books. And when it comes to parenting it's all enough to create plenty of stressors during an already stressful time. Moms, according to certified parent coach Eirene Heidel Berger, fall into five categories. She explains during an interview with Alyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta. For more information click here.

Advertisement

Dr. Ish Major joins us to talk about the third season of WE TV's "Love After Lockup." The Show follows jailbirds, turned lovebirds as they transition back into every deay life. For more information click here.

Ken Jeong panelist from "The Masked Singer" talks about a new series on FOX "I can See Your Voice." For more information click here.

Erin Rae joins us from Hot 107.9 to talk about the latest celebrity news: For more information on Erin Rae click here.