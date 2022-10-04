Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 4, 2022

Atlanta-based chain celebrates a "Twisted" 20th anniversary: It’s Taco Tuesday, but it’s not just any Taco Tuesday! Today also happens to be National Taco Day – and what better place to celebrate than at a locally-based chain celebrating two decades of Tex-Mex deliciousness! We’re talking about Twisted Taco, of course, which began its life as a dine-in restaurant in Midtown Atlanta back in 2002. Opened by Ray Sieradzki and Paul Gibbs, the "tacos first" concept soon grew to include food court locations on college campuses across the country, and now Twisted Taco Express extends the brand’s legacy, giving it a "fast casual" makeover in Marietta. Click the video player to check out our morning at Twisted Taco Express!

Designer Miguel Wilson and Lisa Nicole as they prepare for the Morehouse Polo Fashion Show: The Fashion & Polo Classic is the premier luxury event Celebrating African American and Latin culture. As a fashion designer and polo player, Miguel Wilson created the event to bring awareness to Ride to the Olympics Foundation. RTO is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing exposure and opportunities to inner city youth through equestrian sports and fashion. It was founded by Miguel Wilson in 2017. The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (AFPC) is recognized as the signature event of the year where culture & class connect. The AFPC features a fashion show showcasing emerging designers and Miguel Wilson Collection. Other interactive and entertaining events are planned for a VIP experience, including celebrity guest performances, gourmet cuisine, signature cocktails, luxury automobile display, specialty vendor village and much more. For more information click here.

Jack Sochet plays "Carl" in the film "Smile": After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile is playing in theaters everywhere. Watch the trailer here.





Trace Adkins talks his role as Albie Roman on Fox's Monarch: Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi. Catch Monarch Tuesday's at 9 on Fox!

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: There's a new trailer for Marvel's Black Panther, and it appears that the new Black Panther has been revealed. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville. Keep up with her on social media @MsBasketball1