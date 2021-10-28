Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 28, 2021

Team of the Week at the "Whitewater High School" Wildcats: The Wildcats beat their rival Starr’s Mill for control of Region 2-5A. Head Coach Chad Frazier is in his second year at Whitewater after turning Union Grove around in three seasons. The Wildcats have won 7 straight games after dropping their opener to East Coweta. For more information click here.

Brandon Camphor and One Way: The group is coming to Atlanta for a performance at a church in Stockbridge on October 31st. They released their new single, "Celebrate" and it's available now on all streaming platforms. They’ll also be adding new tracks to their Christmas album. For more information on the group click here.

Barry Watson stars in the new Lifetime Original Movie, "Highway to Heaven:" From 7th Heaven to Highway to Heaven! Barry Watson talks his latest film "Highway to Heaven." He stars alongside 3 time GRAMMY award winning singer, Jill Scott. It's a contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new event movie series follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). The film premieres Saturday November 6 at 8p.m. on Lifetime. Click here to watch the trailer.

Podcast Moms from "Hi My Name is Mom "join us "Good Day Atlanta:" They are women who are friends, entrepreneurs, wives and moms. And these dynamic ladies are sharing their life stories in their popular podcast, "Hi My Name is Mom." Now in its third season, Corri English, Kaela Kinney and Jen Kulp get candid about the highs and lows of motherhood. They join us with more about the popular podcast. For more information click here.

Braves Broadcaster Chip Caray: to talk about Game 2...and a look ahead to Game 3 in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Johnathan Fox from FOX Bros. BBQ joins us to talk about the difference between Atlanta BBQ and Houston BBQ: For more information on FOX Bros. BBQ click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information click here.