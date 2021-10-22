Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 22, 2021

Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez bring "Gold" to metro Atlanta:

Laurie Hernandez has competed at the highest level of gymnastics around the world, but that doesn’t mean she never gets nervous … especially when it comes to choreography

"You know, in rehearsals I remember learning dance moves and thinking, ‘I don’t know how this is going to work!’ But as soon as we got to that first show, it all came together," Hernandez says while laughing.

The 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist is part of the all-star lineup for the Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles — billed as a live gymnastics extravaganza and stopping by Duluth’s Gas South Arena next week.

"I think we’ve been able to find our groove as more shows go on," says Hernandez of the tour. "You know, this is a show that we’ve never seen, or that we — as athletes — have never done before."

Also featured on the tour are recent Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, and MyKayla Skinner, among other world-class gymnasts. Hernandez says it’s exciting to be able to show off their skills to audiences in a non-competitive atmosphere.

"There’s going to come points when we all make little mistakes here and there, but there’s no pressure or there’s no beating yourself up after that," says Hernandez. "We’re all doing our best and we’re excited to be doing this as a way for your enjoyment and also for our enjoyment."

The Gold Over America Tour will be at Gas South Arena Tuesday, Oct. 26th; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26.50, and are available for purchase here.

Colletta Executive Chef Travis Kirkley demos two of the restaurant's specialty pizzas for National Pizza Month:

Located within Alpharetta’s Avalon, Colletta, which means "collection" in Italian, is just that – a compilation of lively dining experiences, top-notch service, and quality Italian cuisine that sets the stage for genuine connection over a great meal. Click here for more information.

Joseph David-Jones talks about his new role in CW's "The 4400:"

The show, a reimagining of the 2004 USA Network sci-fi drama follows overlooked, undervalued, and otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. Actor Joseph David-Jones stars as Jharrel, a compassionate social worker in Detroit working with immigrants and refugees. When a huge group of people suddenly turn up, dazed and confused, Jharrel is called in to help uncover the truth behind their strange appearance. Jharrel may have a personal stake in the "returned"-- his brother went missing a year ago and he hopes that he may have come back with the rest of the 4400. "The 4400" premieres on The CW on Oct. 25. Watch the trailer here.

'Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" cohost Arlen "Griff" Griffin joins us from Praise 102.5 with a roundup of Atlanta sports as the Hawks start their season and the Braves have the World Series in sight: For more information on "Griff" follow him on Instagram @2trillion.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Pike Nurseries Fall Container Gardens: Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with a lesson on creating a fall container garden. For more information click here.