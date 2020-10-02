Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 2, 2020

Roswell "sensory gym" welcomes children of all abilities: There’s nothing quite like the sounds of children having fun and squeals of delight are basically the daily soundtrack at Roswell’s We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. There’s so many parents that walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is exactly what we need. This is what we’ve needed for a long time,’ says gym owner Angela Erisman. We Rock the Spectrum is a children’s gym franchise with dozens of locations across the United States and internationally. Its goal is to cater for kids of all abilities, including those on the autism spectrum. We provide sensory experiences, movement, fitness, says Erisman. All kids can play together, grow together, learn together, and really, we’re safe and fun. Angela and Jeff Erisman are the owners of the Roswell gym, which is the first in Georgia. As the parents of two boys on the spectrum, they understand better than most how overwhelming these kinds of indoor play facilities can be. They’re designed for the child who knows exactly what to do, how to do it, and follows directions. Whereas, when I brought one of my sons to a different place, he always thought outside the lines. And that’s wasn't always safe for him. But the Erismans say outside the lines is welcome at their gym; whether it’s quiet time with headphones, flopping belly-down on a swing, or wearing a crawling tunnel as a spacesuit, there’s no wrong way to play, something they say builds confidence in kids. I had a little boy in here over the weekend, and his mom really didn’t think he was going to be able to do the zipline, says Erisman. 20 minutes later, I turned around, he was coming down the zipline and he had the biggest grin on his face. For more information on hours and available programs at We Rock the Spectrum in Roswell, click over to the gym’s website here or Facebook page here.

Burgers with Buck at Anna's BBQ: In this segment of Burgers with Buck, Buck takes a visit to Anna's BBQ Restaurant in Atlanta. In 2019 it was voted Atlanta Magazine's best BBQ. They're also the Atlanta Burger Week Champion! Not only do they offer dine-in and take out options, but they also cater as well. Anna's BBQ is located at 1976 Hosea L Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. To check out the menu click here. If you want to see if Buck enjoyed the big papa burger, check out the video!

The Walking Dead World Beyond star Aliyah Royale: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond, co-created by TWD mainstay Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Based on the extremely popular AMC series, TWD: World Beyond is a gritty drama set 10 years following the apocalypse and is a coming-of-age experience for the youth who grew up in the decade following the outbreak. It will expand upon the already established apocalyptic society and introduce a new group of young characters led by Aliyah’s character ‘Iris Bennett’ and her sister ‘Hope’ (Alexis Mansour) who are the first generation raised in the apocalypse and have never known a world beyond. The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres this Sunday, October 4th at 10:00 P.M. on AMC following the season finale of The Walking Dead.

Canadian-made bathroom tissue couture returns to the runway in first-ever virtual experience: NARCES designer Nikki Yassemi talks about the 17th Annual Cashmere Collection. It'll be a one-of-a-kind virtual runway premier to witness 15 incredible gowns crafted from Cashmere Bathroom Tissue in support of the Breast Cancer cause. This year's event is hosted by stylist to the stars Joe Zee, and CTV's Melissa Grelo and Tyrone Edwards. The Cashmere Collection: Masquerade Ball makes its debut on The Social's Facebook Page, on October 5th, at 6:00 P.M. To set a reminder and view the show click here.

Pike Nurseries shares pumpkin decorating tips: Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are here. Pike Nurseries shares a DIY project, the Jack-o-Plantern. It combines the love for plants and pumpkins.