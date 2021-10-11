Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 11, 2021

Getting a "taste" of Atlanta’s new food hotel:

When planning a getaway, two important items top the to-do list: finding a place to stay and finding places to eat.

But thanks to a unique new hotel concept in Midtown Atlanta, it’s possible to cross them both off the list at the same time.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got a special (and tasty) tour of the new Epicurean Atlanta, billed as our area’s only "food and wine-centric hotel." What does that mean? The hotel’s management says it means offering nearly 200 guest rooms (each with a curated artisanal pantry!) along with three distinct dining concepts: main restaurant Reverence, the ninth-level outdoor Aerial Kitchen & Bar, and The Office Bar, aimed at local professionals.

All three fall under the leadership of executive chef Ewart Wardhaugh. Another unique aspect of the hotel is the Epicurean Theatre, a nearly-2,000-square-foot theatre space in which culinary professionals can offer master classes on cooking, winemaking, cocktail-making anymore.

The Theatre will make its official debut this week during the Gather ‘round, a weekend culinary celebration happening from Thursday, Oct. 14th through Sunday, Oct. 17th. Benefitting Atlanta-based organization Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to workers in the food service industry, the weekend will feature a lineup of masterclasses in the theatre along with special tastings hosted at the hotel.

So … hungry yet? Epicurean Atlanta is located at 1117 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta; for more information on the hotel and its dining options, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a personal tour of this unique addition to Atlanta’s eclectic food scene.

