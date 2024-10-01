Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 1, 2024

Costume shopping at Georgia’s year-round Halloween superstore:

You think you love Halloween? Wait until you meet Scott Lunsford.

Lunsford is owner of AllStar Halloween in Calhoun, a year-round superstore that specializes in everything you need to make Oct. 31 a spooky success. That means masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles — all coming from the industry’s top names.

"You can see, we bring everything to the table," says Lunsford. "If you’re a Halloween buff like we are, you know the brands."

Regular Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our first trip to AllStar Halloween last year (which you can watch here), during which we modeled costumes ranging from a Disney dreamboat to a killer clown. That previous visit took place about two weeks before Halloween — and this year, we wanted to give ourselves (and our viewers) even more of a head start on the costume shopping. So, we drove back up to Calhoun this morning (which means we also stopped at Buc-ee’s, of course) to spend a few hours rummaging through the racks — click the video player in this article to check it out!

AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information on the store, click here.

Trina debuts anticipated new memoir "DA BADDEST": Growing up in the Liberty City area of Miami, Florida, Katrina "Trina" Taylor spent her childhood feeling relatively sheltered by her mother and stepfather. Trina and her mother had an unbreakable bond, and Liberty City felt like a playground made just for her. Even at a young age, Trina knew what she wanted: to be a powerful, successful, and magnetic woman, a woman who was entirely self-reliant and independent. She dreamed of becoming a dancer, sexy and sparkling in the background of music videos she saw being filmed around Liberty City. Little did she know, she'd eventually be the star of the videos, and a founding queen of rap. The book releases Oct. 8, pre-order here.

The Falcons throwback apparel with Jackson Sipes: The Sixty-Six Collection is the team's newest throwback line, inspired by the Falcons' inaugural season in 1966. This collection is a nod to the early days of Atlanta sports and pays homage to the iconic field design that defined the Falcons' history. The collection features designs that incorporate key elements from the 1966 field, creating a timeless yet modern look. It reflects the Falcons' beginnings and Atlanta's proud sports legacy. As part of this tribute, we’re bringing back the diamond-patterned end zones, a signature design from the Falcons’ early years in 1966 and 1967.

Ways to make learning fun for kids in the kitchen: Lee Anne Wimberly, the owner of Tutor Doctor in Atlanta, joined Alyse Eady to show how kids can learn in the kitchen. For more information on Tutor Doctor, click here.

Kristin Kreuk talks "Murder in a Small Town": In the new Fox show, Karl Alberg moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. He quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets and will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. When a longtime resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg must determine if another longtime resident is to blame. Meanwhile, Alberg meets local librarian, Casandra Lee, for a first date on "The Suspect." The series premiere episode of "Murder in a Small Town" airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.