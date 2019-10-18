Good Day Atlanta viewer information Oct. 18, 2019

"MasterChef" Auditions Georgia: Do you have what it takes to display your culinary skills in the ultimate kitchen? FOX's hit cooking competition show, "MasterChef" has chosen Atlanta as one of its open call cities for season 11 auditions. For more information on the Atlanta Casting Call for MasterChef Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., click here.

West Point Band: Military meets music with The Benny Havens Band from the United States Military Academy at West Point. They're in Atlanta to support the Black Knights as Army takes on the Georgia State University Panthers. But that's not the only football game that brings them to town, they will also be performing at the Falcons game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. For more information click here.

Woodstock police car goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: It's usually the police officers asking people to pull over. But lately, Woodstock Officer Shane Bonebrake has been the one following orders. Click here for the full story

Advertisement

Breast Cancer Survivor Tiah Tomlin: As many of you know October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And once a week in October we invite a breast cancer survivor to share their personal journey with viewers. Tiah Tomlin not only conquered the disease, but she's taken it a step forward by helping others along their journey be warriors. After experiencing gaps in resources and supportive services she co-founded, "My Style Matters" one of their signature programs is called "Kick Can't-cer." For more information on Tiah Tomlin or "My Style Matters," click here.

Burgers with Buck: Click here for the full story.

Chef Andrew Cacioppo from Brezza Cucina talks Taste of Atlanta on Good Day: The 18th annual Taste of Atlanta begins today at the Historic Fourth Ward Park. It runs all weekend and features more than 100 local restaurants. One of those is Brezza Cucina. Executive Chef Andrew Cacioppo joins stops by Good Day Atlanta with a fall vegetable salad recipe that will be featured at the festival. For more information on Brezza Cucina click here. For today's recipe see below.

Brezza Cucina's Roasted Fall Vegetable Salad



For the vegetables:

1 Sweet Potato, cut into bite size pieces

1 Delicata Squash, cut in half lengthwise, seeds remove & sliced

1 Caulifower, cut into bite size pieces, including the stem



For the salad:

Arugula, 1 handful

1 c Pine Nuts or Pumpkin Seeds, toasted

2 c Maple Herb Vinaigrette

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, add the sweet potato, drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and season with salt, tossing together to evenly coat the potato pieces. Spread onto a baking sheet in a even layer and place in the oven. Cook for 10 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. Continue step 3 with the other vegetables. You can roast all of the vegetables at the same time, but don’t’ mix them together. Each vegetable is different and will require different cook times. If you mix them before cooking, you will end up with some mushy vegetables and some raw ones. Once all vegetables are cooled, combine in a bowl, drizzle with some Maple Herb Vinaigrette, add pine nuts and arugula, toss together, taste, adjust seasoning, then serve.

Pike Nurseries blooms for now at later: Mara Ammons teaches viewers how to plant a DIY "Bulb Lasagna." For more information click here.

et of the day from Gwinnett Jail Dogs: For more information on how to you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here.