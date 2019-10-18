Woodstock police car goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

article

It's usually the police officers asking people to pull over. But lately, Woodstock Police Officer Shane Bonebrake has been the one following orders.



“I had a lady the other day honking at me and waving, and so I waved back,” he says. “And she was like, ‘No, no, pull over! I wanna sign!’”



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bonebrake had his police vehicle completely wrapped in pink. For the traffic officer, the fight against breast cancer is personal. “I have five members of my family that have battled breast cancer, “ he says. “Some have lost that fight, and some are still in that battle.”



The pink camouflage design was donated by Atlanta Custom Wraps, and has since been covered by signatures from people throughout the community also affected by breast cancer. “We're getting so many requests to sign it we actually had to make a schedule to let people know where the car will be,” he says. “I have probably between 700 and 1,000 signatures on the car already.”



At the end of the month, Officer Bonebrake plans to remove the wrap, then let people cut out and keep their messages. But even without the daily pink reminder, he says he’ll never forget the experience.



“I knew what I wanted out of this, for my family...but I didn't realize the impact it would have on me. But when I have young kids walking up and signing this for their mom, or their grandfathers, or their grandmothers that have passed away…It's many times a day that I'm in tears."

Woodstock Police has been posting "Pink Car Alerts" on its Facebook page, which you can find here.