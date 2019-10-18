Burgers with Buck: The Po' Boy Shop

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

DISCLAIMER - Growing up in Atlanta, yours truly is not a fan of the Saints or the LSU Tigers. However, #BurgersWithBuck strives to deliver a weekly dose of truly unbiased journalism. We celebrate great burgers and the people who make them, even when our allegiances or loyalties don’t align. This week is a great example of that. Full disclosure though, even though #BWB General Manager Tanya Mendoza is from Louisiana, the following is definitely not ‘fake news’.

While I will never endorse a football team from the state of Louisiana, I fully endorse the Cajun cuisine that I have come to know and love through the years. I mean really, who doesn’t love a delicious Po’ boy? This week, the classic American cheeseburger and the iconic New Orleans Po’ boy come together in a way that #BWB can fully endorse.

From the authentic Leidenheimer bread to the Barq’s root beer in a glass bottle, the Po’ Boy Shop in Decatur strives to bring the tastes of Bourbon Street to Clairmont Road in Decatur. Of course, they serve all of the classic po’ boys like shrimp, oyster, crawfish, debris, Andouille sausage, etc., but remember this is Burgers With Buck. A quick scan of the menu and you’ll see where these two wonderful worlds collide.

The Cheeseburger Po’ boy is made with a blend of ground brisket, short rib, and chuck. It is topped with American cheese and grilled onions, along with the traditional toppings of lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle. If you’re like #BWB, you go for the 10 inch version which they call the ‘regular’. Before you ask, the answer is yes. Every last morsel of the ‘regular’ Cheeseburger Po’ boy was consumed on site and rather quickly. In fact, even the New Orleans natives among us were quite impressed by this feat. However, if you don’t think you can handle it in one sitting, or you don’t want to save half of it for later, they do have a ‘small’ option, although it’s not really all that small.

I’ll never say Go Saints, or Geaux Tigers, but I will say Who Dat say they gonna eat that sandwich!

For more information about The Po’ Boy Shop including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website https://www.thepoboyshopatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.