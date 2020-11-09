Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: November 9, 2020

Atlanta icon Mary Mac’s Team Room reopens to diners:

Just in time to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Atlanta icon Mary Mac’s Tea Room is once again welcoming visitors into its legendary dining room. And even though the restaurant’s got a new owner and several new safety measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the Mary Mac’s team says its legendary Southern charm is still intact.

After closing down in March due to the pandemic, Mary Mac’s Tea Room began offering curbside pickup early this month and begins full dining room service Monday. The restaurant was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie as one of more than a dozen tearooms in Atlanta. Not only is Mary Mac’s the only one of those tearooms still in operation, it’s also grown into one of the largest restaurants in Atlanta.

And now…about that food! Mary Mac’s Tea Room is famous for its meat-and-three menu, featuring fried chicken, barbecued ribs, meatloaf with tomato sauce, country-fried steak, mac and cheese, and collard greens with cracklin’ cornbread. The restaurant’s new owners say they knew not to mess with a good thing – especially since that menu has pleased famous fans from James Brown and Beyonce to Congressman John Lewis and President Jimmy Carter.

Mary Mac’s Team Room is located at 224 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta; to check out the menu or to place bulk holiday orders, click here.

Michael Saquella talks latest film "Dream Round":

The film follows the story of Joe Bona, a man who has struggled in life after the death of his wife and children in a car accident 15 years ago. As he finds solace on the golf course, he is inspired to play the dream round of his life.

The film is set to premiere Nov. 10 in over 60 countries as well as on RedBox, Hulu, Vudu, Roku, Google Play, XBox, PlayStation, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. The film will also be available at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other retail outlets. You can watch the trailer here.

Wounded Warrior Project:

Veteran's Day is right around the corner - a day we pay tribute to the heroes who risked their lives to protect ours. The Wounded Warrior Project always goes above and beyond to help our injured veterans cope in everyday life.

CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, retired Lt. General Michael Linnington, talks to us about how they plan on celebrating this important day.

For more information click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the latest COVID-19 news on Good Day Atlanta: For more information follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.