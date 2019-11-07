Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 7, 2019

Team of the week: Paul Milliken heads to John's Creek to visit the Saint Francis Knights for this week's High 5 Team of the Week. For more information on Saing Francis Schools click here.

Business Casual Fashion with stylist Robanne Schulman: Workplace fashion has come a long way from wearing a suit or dress everyday. Business Casual is the norm at many offices now. It's also the dress code for parties and restaurants. Local stylist, Robanne Schulman shows us how to put together business casual outfits for men and women. For more information on business casual fashion, Robanne Schulman or her Plaid Monkey blog click here. To follow Robanne Schulman on social media go to her Instagram @robannewardrobestylist .

Brusnswick Stew with Matt Coggins from DBA Barbeque: It's fall and DBA Barbeque's Matt Coggins joins us to show viewers how to make a Brunswick stew recipe. For more information click here.

Pet of day: Pet of the day from Paws Atlanta. For more information on how you can adopt click here.