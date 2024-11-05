Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 5, 2024

Presidential Gallery and Booth Museum:

Election Day is finally here — and while people are heading to the polls to vote for the next President of the United States, we’re taking a look back at the fascinating history of our nation’s commanders-in-chief.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the incredible collection inside the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery at Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum. Visiting the gallery has become a tradition for the Good Day team; we previously spent mornings there in 2016 and 2020, using Election Day as an opportunity to learn more about the succession of leaders who have been elected to serve as President of the United States.

The Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is notable for its collection of original signed letters from every U.S. president. The content and focus of each letter is different — some are personal correspondence, others are official letters addressing important national issues, and a few were written directly to the museum — but each one is accompanied by a portrait of the president and a collection of memorabilia.

And here’s some great news — the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is included with the price of museum admission. The museum is located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $13 for students, and free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information on the Booth Western Art Museum, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning browsing this true North Georgia gem.

Atlanta native and "Yellowstone" newest series regular Kathryn Kelly: Kathryn Kelly is now a series regular on "Yellowstone" for the fifth season of the record-breaking TV series that so brilliantly captures the modern-day American frontier. She portrays Emily, a vet tech at the 6666 Ranch who is engaged to Jimmy (Jefferson White). The new season premieres on Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

Dr. Mike explains why one or two workouts a week is all you need: If you can't find time to exercise during the workweek like a lot of us - we have some good news for you! Strong evidence shows that being a "weekend warrior" - condensing your exercise into just one or two days a week — is enough to reap the many benefits of physical activity. Fox medical team's Doctor Mike was live with more.

Brynn Elliott is back with her single "Shiny Happy People": Atlanta-bred and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott’s relatable lyrics unfurl a story of misty nostalgia, combining effortlessly warm and luscious alt-pop vocals with cinematic production. Her hit song "Might Not Like Me" landed her at No. 12 at Hot A/C radio in 2018. She is back after a two-year hiatus with her new single "Shiny Happy People."

Alex Anagnostidis talks about his role in "The Penguin": Following the events of 2022's "The Batman," Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham. Anagnostidis tells us about his role as Ray in the series, his other roles, and his life as a father. Watch "The Penguin" now on Max.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Eddie Murphy has been cast as George Clinton and Olivia Rodrigo gives her dating red flags. Christina goes into detail. Follow her on social media @MsBasketball1