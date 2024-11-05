Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 5, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  November 5, 2024 11:09am EST
ATLANTA - Presidential Gallery and Booth Museum: 

Presidential history at the Booth Museum

The Booth Western Art Museum is also home to a fascinating gallery featuring facts and letters from every single U.S. president.

Election Day is finally here — and while people are heading to the polls to vote for the next President of the United States, we’re taking a look back at the fascinating history of our nation’s commanders-in-chief. 

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the incredible collection inside the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery at Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum. Visiting the gallery has become a tradition for the Good Day team; we previously spent mornings there in 2016 and 2020, using Election Day as an opportunity to learn more about the succession of leaders who have been elected to serve as President of the United States.

The Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is notable for its collection of original signed letters from every U.S. president. The content and focus of each letter is different — some are personal correspondence, others are official letters addressing important national issues, and a few were written directly to the museum — but each one is accompanied by a portrait of the president and a collection of memorabilia. 

And here’s some great news — the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is included with the price of museum admission. The museum is located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $13 for students, and free for children ages 12 and under.  

For more information on the Booth Western Art Museum, click here.  And click the video player in this article to check out our morning browsing this true North Georgia gem.

Actress Kathryn Kelly talks ''Yellowstone''

The mega-hit show ''Yellowstone'' will soon make its return and Atlanta actress Kathryn Kelly will be back balancing the shifting alliances and struggles at the Dutton Ranch. Kelly joined Alyse Eady to talk about living in Atlanta, becoming a series regular for the show's final season, and a lot more.

Atlanta native and "Yellowstone" newest series regular Kathryn Kelly: Kathryn Kelly is now a series regular on "Yellowstone" for the fifth season of the record-breaking TV series that so brilliantly captures the modern-day American frontier. She portrays Emily, a vet tech at the 6666 Ranch who is engaged to Jimmy (Jefferson White). The new season premieres on Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

Benefits of working out 1 or 2 times a week

If you can't find time to exercise during the week, don't worry, strong evidence shows that condensing your exercise to just one or two days a week can still help you reap the benefits. The Fox Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano talks with Alyse Eady about how a ''weekend warrior'' routine can help you.

Dr. Mike explains why one or two workouts a week is all you need: If you can't find time to exercise during the workweek like a lot of us - we have some good news for you! Strong evidence shows that being a "weekend warrior" - condensing your exercise into just one or two days a week — is enough to reap the many benefits of physical activity. Fox medical team's Doctor Mike was live with more.

Brynn Elliott talks new music after hiatus

Singer Brynn Elliot is opening up to her fans with her new heartfelt single. She sat down to talk with Alyse Eady about ''Shiny Happy People,'' her new sound, and what made her decide to return to music.

Brynn Elliott is back with her single "Shiny Happy People": Atlanta-bred and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott’s relatable lyrics unfurl a story of misty nostalgia, combining effortlessly warm and luscious alt-pop vocals with cinematic production. Her hit song "Might Not Like Me" landed her at No. 12 at Hot A/C radio in 2018. She is back after a two-year hiatus with her new single "Shiny Happy People."

Alex Anagnostidis on acting in ''The Penguin''

Actor and award-winning stuntman Alex Anagnostidis appears in the new MAX crime drama ''The Penguin'' alongside Colin Farrell. He joined Joanne Feldman with more on his time in Gotham City and what else he's working on.

Alex Anagnostidis talks about his role in "The Penguin": Following the events of 2022's "The Batman," Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham. Anagnostidis tells us about his role as Ray in the series, his other roles, and his life as a father. Watch "The Penguin" now on Max.

Eddie Murphy reportedly playing George Clinton

Eddie Murphy is reportedly taking up a new role as funk music legend Georgia Clinton in an upcoming movie and Olivia Rodrigo says she looks out for one big red flag when it comes to dating. Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' Granville gives Alex Whittler the entertainment news update.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Eddie Murphy has been cast as George Clinton and Olivia Rodrigo gives her dating red flags. Christina goes into detail. Follow her on social media @MsBasketball1