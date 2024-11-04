Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 4, 2024

Trell Thomas, Founder of Black Excellence Brunch, talks about hosting his brunch at the White House and more: Recently, Trell Thomas hosted a milestone brunch at the White House with notable guests including President Joe Biden, Iyanla Vanzant, Sherri Shepherd, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Monica, Tabitha Brown, Devon Franklin, LaToya Luckett, and Crystal Renee Hayslett. On Sunday, he brought the brunch to Atlanta. He discussed the Black Excellence Brunch’s mission, his incredible journey from his mom’s house to the White House, and his upcoming involvement with Black Girls Rock on Good Day.

Anna Vocino, author of the new low-carb cookbook, "Eat Happy Italian": As a comic, culinary tastemaker, and cookbook author, Anna Vocino helps busy families get yummy, no-sugar versions of Italian food on the dinner table. She understands how frustrating it can be when members of the same family have different dietary preferences or restrictions, so she's on a mission to bring families back together, one delicious meal at a time. Click here for more information.

April B. & Shenelle Simone dish on the latest in entertainment news: Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones has passed away, Margot Robbie had her baby and Megan Thee Stallion gets candid in her prime documentary. April B and Shenelle Simone of Flew Here, Grew Here podcast have the details.