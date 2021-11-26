Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 26, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Legendary Def Leppard drummer plans Atlanta date to showcase art

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Allen is coming to Atlanta next month to showcase his acclaimed visual art in Buckhead.

ATLANTA - Legendary rock drummer plans Atlanta date to showcase art:  

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Allen is best known for producing the pulse-pounding percussion on hits like "Pour Some Sugar On Me." But these days, you’re just as likely to find the Def Leppard drummer unleashing his creativity with a paintbrush.

"I started out painting from a young age and loved where it took me," says Allen. "And then, of course, I joined Def Leppard round about my 15th birthday — which is unheard of — and then the music kind of consumed me for several years. And then my youngest daughter, she will be 11 soon, it wasn’t very long before the two of us started painting together and it really just sort of reignited my passion for painting."

Allen is set to showcase his art here in Atlanta next month, stopping by the Wentworth Gallery at Phipps Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (click here for more information on the gallery). The artist says it’s a chance not just to show off and sell some of his work, but also to meet fans in a unique setting.

"You know, Def Leppard meet-and-greets, they’re great and we get a lot out of it and I’m sure the people that come along to them do. But it’s quite brief. Whereas, when I get to talk with people in an art gallery-type setting, it’s a lot more intimate and I get to know them a lot better. In fact, to the point where a lot of the originals that have been sold, I keep in touch with the people that bought them!"

Click the video player in the article to hear more from Rick Allen and to see some of his artwork.

Lisa Washington's tips for spicing up Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts don't have to be boring. Health and wellness expert Lisa Washington has two ways to prepare the vegetable as a side dish and as an appetizer.

Lifestyle expert and cookbook author Lisa Washington shares two holiday Brussels sprouts recipes: For more information follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington.

Post-Thanksgiving exercises to get lean, toned arms

Our clothes may be feeling a bit tighter today, but don't worry. Fitness expert Tammy Stokes has some calorie-burning workouts you can try to get toned arms.

Celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes joins us with a post-Thanksgiving arm workout: For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout click here.

Falcons releasing new documentary on 1991 team

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing an upcoming series celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1991 team, affectionately dubbed 'The Rudest Team in NFL History,' and one of the most fun NFL teams of all time.

Falcons Friday with former Falcons Wide Receiver Michael Haynes: 

The Falcons are releasing a three-part docuseries about the 1991 team. The upcoming video series release of the 30th anniversary of the 91 Falcons is titled "The 30th Anniversary of the Rudest Team in NFL History." Former Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes joins Good Day to talk about the new series. For more on the series, which is expected to premiere on Nov. 30, 2021 click here.

Ecco Chef Drew Van Leuvan shares his Thanksgiving leftover Cannelloni recipe

All it takes is a little creativity to make those Thanksgiving leftovers into something out of this world. Ecco Buckhead's executive chef Drew Van Leuvan shares his idea for turkey and collard green cannelloni with green beans and mushroom gravy

Thanksgiving leftovers recipe from Ecco in Buckhead: 

Chef Drew Van Leuvan joins us with a recipe using Thanksgiving leftovers. For today's recipe see below. For more information on Ecco click here. 

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey & Collard Green Cannelloni

Turkey Cannelloni

  • Pasta Sheet (5" X 7") 6 ea. 

Preparation

1) Ladle gravy into casserole, coating. Blanche and reserve thoroughly

2) Scatter blanched green beans

3) Place cannelloni’s tightly together on top of gravy

4) Grate grana Padano on the top of cannelloni’s

5) Bake at 350 F till golden and hot throughout

  • Turkey Breast & Leg Meat 1 pound (Leg meat pulled & breast meat diced) 
  • Braised Collard Greens .5 pound 
  • Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage .5 pound
  • Grana Padano (grated) .25 c.

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt to taste

Lay a pasta sheet down and place a good amount of turkey farce

In the middle of the sheet. Wrap tightly and reserve.

Mushroom Gravy

  • Button Mushrooms (sliced thin) 1 pound
  • Shallot (julienne) 2 ea.
  • Salted Butter .5 pound

Add to a pan and cook till caramelized

  • AP Flour .25 pound

Add and cook till slight brown in color

  • White Wine 1 Qt.
  • Thyme 4 sprigs

Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 min.

  • Chicken Stock 1 Qt
  • Heavy Cream .25 c.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 min.

Remove from heat & reserve

  • Green beans 1 pound

Blanche and reserve

Burgers with Buck visits Buckhead's Mission and Market

You may feel stuffed after a heavy Thanksgiving, but you better save a little stomach space for Buckhead's Mission and Market. The West Coast-styled restaurant offers everything from fine dining to a delicious and comforting burger.

Burgers with Buck visits Mission + Market in Buckhead: For more information on today's burger or Mission + Market click here. 

Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a pie

You most likely have a lot of Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge to last you for several days. Cookbook author Capri Cafaro shows Good Day a way to make fresh new meals using what's left over from last night's dinner.

Chef Capri Cafro joins us with a pie recipe using your thanksgiving leftovers: For more information click here. 

Thanksgiving Dinner Leftover Pie 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked cornbread stuffing
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons chicken broth
  • 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup turkey gravy
  • 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed
  • 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups mashed potatoes
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half cream
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup french-fried onions, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine stuffing and enough broth to reach desired moistness; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 10-15 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and gravy until smooth. Stir in the turkey, broccoli, Swiss cheese, salt and pepper. Spoon over crust.

3. In a small bowl, combine potatoes and cream; spread over turkey mixture. Drizzle with butter. If desired, sprinkle with onions. Bake until heated through and lightly browned, 20-25 minutes.

What to look for when picking a Christmas tree

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, many families will be heading out this weekend to select a Christmas tree. Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries goes over the different types of trees and how to keep them from shedding.

Tips for choosing a Christmas tree with Pike Nurseries: For more information on how to choose a Christmas tree or Pike Nurseries click here.

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Dee would love to find a home where he can get daily walks and lots of play time. He's is friendly and curious about other dogs, so if you're looking for a joyful and adventurous companion, he would be a great choice.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 