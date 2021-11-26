Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 26, 2021

Legendary rock drummer plans Atlanta date to showcase art:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Allen is best known for producing the pulse-pounding percussion on hits like "Pour Some Sugar On Me." But these days, you’re just as likely to find the Def Leppard drummer unleashing his creativity with a paintbrush.

"I started out painting from a young age and loved where it took me," says Allen. "And then, of course, I joined Def Leppard round about my 15th birthday — which is unheard of — and then the music kind of consumed me for several years. And then my youngest daughter, she will be 11 soon, it wasn’t very long before the two of us started painting together and it really just sort of reignited my passion for painting."

Allen is set to showcase his art here in Atlanta next month, stopping by the Wentworth Gallery at Phipps Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (click here for more information on the gallery). The artist says it’s a chance not just to show off and sell some of his work, but also to meet fans in a unique setting.

"You know, Def Leppard meet-and-greets, they’re great and we get a lot out of it and I’m sure the people that come along to them do. But it’s quite brief. Whereas, when I get to talk with people in an art gallery-type setting, it’s a lot more intimate and I get to know them a lot better. In fact, to the point where a lot of the originals that have been sold, I keep in touch with the people that bought them!"

Click the video player in the article to hear more from Rick Allen and to see some of his artwork.

Lifestyle expert and cookbook author Lisa Washington shares two holiday Brussels sprouts recipes:

Celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes joins us with a post-Thanksgiving arm workout:

Falcons Friday with former Falcons Wide Receiver Michael Haynes:

The Falcons are releasing a three-part docuseries about the 1991 team. The upcoming video series release of the 30th anniversary of the 91 Falcons is titled "The 30th Anniversary of the Rudest Team in NFL History." Former Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes joins Good Day to talk about the new series. For more on the series, which is expected to premiere on Nov. 30, 2021 click here.

Thanksgiving leftovers recipe from Ecco in Buckhead:

Chef Drew Van Leuvan joins us with a recipe using Thanksgiving leftovers. For today's recipe see below. For more information on Ecco click here.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey & Collard Green Cannelloni

Turkey Cannelloni

Pasta Sheet (5" X 7") 6 ea.

Preparation

1) Ladle gravy into casserole, coating. Blanche and reserve thoroughly

2) Scatter blanched green beans

3) Place cannelloni’s tightly together on top of gravy

4) Grate grana Padano on the top of cannelloni’s

5) Bake at 350 F till golden and hot throughout

Turkey Breast & Leg Meat 1 pound (Leg meat pulled & breast meat diced)

Braised Collard Greens .5 pound

Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage .5 pound

Grana Padano (grated) .25 c.

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt to taste

Lay a pasta sheet down and place a good amount of turkey farce

In the middle of the sheet. Wrap tightly and reserve.

Mushroom Gravy

Button Mushrooms (sliced thin) 1 pound

Shallot (julienne) 2 ea.

Salted Butter .5 pound

Add to a pan and cook till caramelized

AP Flour .25 pound

Add and cook till slight brown in color

White Wine 1 Qt.

Thyme 4 sprigs

Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 min.

Chicken Stock 1 Qt

Heavy Cream .25 c.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 min.

Remove from heat & reserve

Green beans 1 pound

Blanche and reserve

Burgers with Buck visits Mission + Market in Buckhead:

Chef Capri Cafro joins us with a pie recipe using your thanksgiving leftovers:

Thanksgiving Dinner Leftover Pie

Ingredients

2 cups cooked cornbread stuffing

3 to 4 tablespoons chicken broth

2 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup turkey gravy

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups mashed potatoes

1/4 cup half-and-half cream

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup french-fried onions, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine stuffing and enough broth to reach desired moistness; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 10-15 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and gravy until smooth. Stir in the turkey, broccoli, Swiss cheese, salt and pepper. Spoon over crust.

3. In a small bowl, combine potatoes and cream; spread over turkey mixture. Drizzle with butter. If desired, sprinkle with onions. Bake until heated through and lightly browned, 20-25 minutes.

Tips for choosing a Christmas tree with Pike Nurseries:

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: