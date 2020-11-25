Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 25, 2020

What you need to know about this year’s Six Flags Holiday in the Park: This year’s holiday celebration opened Saturday, November 21st and continues through January 3rd, 2021, transforming the Austell theme park into a winter wonderland — or, at least as close as we get to a winter wonderland here in North Georgia. Park officials say popular themed areas including A Main Street Christmas, Peppermint Plaza, and A Georgia Christmas are back, and most of the park’s rides — including 2020’s new Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin — will be operating (and running faster than Santa’s sleigh).

Of course, there are changes around the park due to the ongoing pandemic; park officials say capacity is still being limited at Six Flags Over Georgia, which means guests need to purchase tickets online and in advance of their visit. All guests must undergo temperature screenings upon entrance, and masks are required for those over the age of two years. Right now, the park is also only accepting credit card and mobile payments.

Pumpkin pie recipe from Proof of the Pudding: Executive Corporate Chef Vagn Nielsen joins us with a simple recipe for pumpkin pie that you can try at home. For more information on their to-go menu or catering click here. For today's recipe see below.

Pie filling

1 can pumpkin puree - 15 oz can

3 egg yolks

1 large egg

1 can sweetened condensed milk - 14 oz can

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon table salt

Peel from 1 orange

¼ cup of fresh squeezed orange juice

Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk. Pour into a 9 inch pie crusted pie pan Bake for approx. 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven Serve with lightly whipped cream which is seasoned with vanilla sugar and a little Cointreau

Pie crust:

1 ½ stick butter

3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1/3 cup cold vegetable shortening

½ cup ice cold water

Mix first 5 items in the mixer. At the end slowly add the water.

TV and radio host, Ally Lynn joins us with the latest on this year's Grammy nominations. For more information on Ally Lynn follow her on Instagram @heyallylynn