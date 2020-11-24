Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 24, 2020

Pair of exhibits in Eatonton commemorate WWII end: This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II — and the town of Eatonton is marking the milestone with a pair of fascinating museum exhibits and a list of special programming.

This morning, we got a look at both exhibits on Good Day Atlanta, starting our morning at the Georgia Writers Museum. First opened in 2014, the museum’s mission to become a literary arts center for the state, celebrating important writers and works from Georgia’s history and helping to inspire the next generation of local authors. Now through January 3rd, the museum is hosting Unframed Images: Photography from the Collection of P.H. Polk, a collection of photographs taken by P.H. Polk — head of Tuskegee University’s photography department and credited with bringing the Tuskegee Airmen to national recognition. The exhibit is few and open to the public, but online reservations are required.

Next up, we headed to Eatonton’s Old School History Museum, founded after a group of residents banded together in 1998 to restore the 1916 Eatonton School and transform it into a community venue; the museum was part of that project, and shines a light on the history of Eatonton and Putnam County. Now through January 8, the museum is hosting The Tuskegee Airmen: The Segregated Skies of WWII — which showcases the history of the pioneering African American pilots. This exhibit is also free and open to the public, and no reservation is required.

KiKi'z Sweet Treatss demos Sweet Potato Pie: Kawanna Bailey of Kiki'z Passion Bakery shows us how to make their famous sweet potato pie for the holidays. For more information on how to get your dessert click here.

Advertisement

Burl Moseley talks latest project "Happiest Season" a Hulu original: Happiest Season tells the story about a young woman with a plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents. The movie is set to release Wednesday, November 25. Watch the trailer here.

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Drive-thru: Elisabeth Omilami, CEO Hosea Helps joins us to talk about the big event and how people can register for it. It will be taking place on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Georgia World Congress Center. For more information click here.

Local entreprenuers shut down a Kroger in Decatur and pay for groceries: The men's main goal was to pay it forward for then holidays. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gave the full rundown. Follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1