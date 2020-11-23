Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 23, 2020

No sitting on Santa’s lap, but visits continue at Avalon: We’re just more than a month away from Christmas — but Santa has already arrived at Alpharetta’s Avalon, bringing a long list of holiday activities with him.

We spent the morning at the restaurant, retail, and residential development getting look at those holiday activities, which officially launch for the season this week.

Ludacris on Good Day Atlanta: He's a Grammy Award-winning artist and actor. Atlanta's own Ludacris joins us live to talk about his latest projects including a new online platform just for kids. KidNation launches today and it is original content that kids can enjoy online. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges talks about the project and also talks abbout help through the "Drive Hope 4 Kids" campaign to help ten thousand kids at Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta. For more information on KidNation click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer on Good Day Atlanta: Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University School of Medicine joins us with the latest Covid-19 news. For more information on his Covid-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Advertisement

Kelly Rowland talks new Lifetime sequel "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding" and more: Lifetime’s first-ever Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland), as she and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest. While nothing goes as initially planned, Jacquie and Tyler get a Christmas wedding more memorable than they could have ever dreamed. Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding premieres 8 p.m. Saturday, November 28.

Radio host and former Atlanta Falcons player Harry Douglas joins us with a postgame look at the Atlanta Falcons huge upset yesterday against the New Orleans Saints. Where will the season go from here? Harry Douglas breaks it down with Sharon Lawson. For more information on Harry Douglas follow him on Twitter @HDouglas83 .



