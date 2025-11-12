Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 12, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 12, 2025:

Stone Mountain Christmas

Now through Jan. 4, Stone Mountain Park is celebrating the season with the kind of festivity visitors have come to expect from the popular attraction.

Palm Royale Season 2

The Emmy-winning first season of "Palm Royale" ended with some shocking reveals — but the show’s star-studded cast says the twists and turns have only just begun.

The second season of the Apple TV+ hit premieres today, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday.

Cooper Harris: AI Tips for Smarter Holiday Shopping and Travel

From finding the perfect gifts to saving money on flights, AI is the ultimate holiday helper this year.

Cooper Harris shows viewers how artificial intelligence can make the busiest season easier, cheaper, and a lot less stressful.

Follow Cooper on Instagram @CooperHarris, and for more on Klickly, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

Several productions are looking for background extras, and the Georgia Entertainment Association is seeking interns. Plus, there’s a networking opportunity happening soon.

Tess Hammock has the latest details — and you can keep up with her on social media @CastingCallWithTessHammock.

Michelle Bryant Johnson on Coping with Grief During the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, many families are setting the table with an empty chair — a painful reminder of loved ones who are no longer here.

Nearly one in three adults report that grief and loss make the holidays their most emotionally difficult time of year.

Joanne Chats with Two Rockettes from Atlanta

The Rockettes are back on stage — and this year, a few of the dancers are from the Atlanta area!

Due to popular demand, the Christmas Spectacular has added shows and extended its run as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the world-famous Rockettes.

Get your tickets here.

Pet of the Day

Angels Among Us introduces Khalvin, an 11-year-old Spaniel-Dachshund mix ready for adoption.

Find out more information here.