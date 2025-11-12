Apple TV+ hit 'Palm Royale' increases star power for second season

The Brief The second season of the Apple TV+ hit "Palm Royale" premieres today, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday. The show stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte, a woman desperate to carve out a place in late 1960s Palm Beach society. Last season ended with the surprise reveal of an affair between the characters played by Kaia Gerber and Josh Lucas.



The Emmy-winning first season of "Palm Royale" ended with some shocking reveals — but the show’s star-studded cast says the twists and turns have only just begun.

The second season of the Apple TV+ hit premieres today, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday. The show stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte, a woman desperate to carve out a place in late 1960s Palm Beach society. At the end of the first season, viewers learned that Maxine’s husband (played by Josh Lucas) has been having an affair with her young friend Mitzi, played by Kaia Gerber.

"They explained to me where it was going, and then I sort of tried my best to forget that, because I didn’t want audiences to have any hints that this was happening," says Gerber. "And you almost never see us together. So, I think that was really important to me, that there were no hints of any kind of chemistry or connection between us."

Also returning for the second season are co-stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, and Julia Duffy. And the star power is set to become even brighter, thanks to the addition of guest stars including John Stamos, Patti LuPone, and Vicki Lawrence.

"For me, it’s sort of surreal, because my first job when I was 17 years old was on ‘Life Goes On’ with Patti LuPone," says Lucas. "What’s remarkable about this show is that all of these women come together on a daily basis, and it’s like…I don’t want to put it in a sports metaphor, except for it really is like an all-star game."

For more information on "Palm Royale" Season 2, click here — and click the video player in this article to hear more from Kaia Gerber and Josh Lucas.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber ahead of the premiere of "Palm Royale" Season 2.



