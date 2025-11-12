Christmas at Stone Mountain Park is merry and very bright

The Brief Stone Mountain Park is celebrating the season with Stone Mountain Christmas, happening on select dates through January 4th. The event includes a nightly parade, followed by the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Drone & Light Show. The park's Summit Skyride has also been transformed into a North Pole-bound "magical express" experience called Magical Flight to the North Pole.



What do you get when you decorate one of the state’s most popular destinations with more than two million twinkling LED lights?

You get Stone Mountain Christmas!

Now through January 4th, Stone Mountain Park is celebrating the season with the kind of over-the-top festivity you’ve come to expect from the attraction. The Stone Mountain Christmas event includes a nightly parade at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony (and keep an eye on the sky, as Santa soars by in his sleigh!). Then, at 8:20 p.m., things get merry and bright — very bright — thanks to the Christmas Drone & Light Show, featuring 250 drones and a fireworks finale! Of course, there are plenty of lights and decorations throughout the park, along with holiday tunes, live shows, and visits by the Jolly Old Elf.

With a separate ticket, guests can embark on the Magical Flight to the North Pole, an interactive journey that whisks families high above Metro Atlanta. During the adventure, the park’s Summit Skyride is transformed into a North Pole-bound "magical express," lifting families all the way up to Santa’s workshop to help make sure children around the world experience a Merry Christmas.

Stone Mountain Park is located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain — for dates, times, and ticket info, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the park, getting in the holiday spirit!