Casting Call Nov. 12: Tyler Perry filming in Atlanta, new extra jobs

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Contributor
Published  November 12, 2025 10:08am EST
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Many productions are looking for background actors, and there are some networking opportunities.

ATLANTA - Whether you’re an experienced extra or brand new to the business, there are plenty of opportunities this week to get on set. From a new Netflix production to a national bank commercial, here’s what’s filming around the metro area — and a few job openings behind the scenes, too.

🎬 Background / Extras

All the Sinners Bleed

  Casting: People with unique types of motorcycles or cars — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 21+
Vehicle note: No red, black, or white cars
  • Vehicle note: No red, black, or white cars
  Filming options:
Option 1: Nov. 17–18 in Conyers
Option 2: Nov. 18 in Conyers
  • Option 1: Nov. 17–18 in Conyers
  • Option 2: Nov. 18 in Conyers
  • Paid
  Paid
To submit: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with subject line CONYERS BAR and include:
Picture of your car (make, model, year)
Age, height, weight
Three recent photos of yourself
  • Picture of your car (make, model, year)
  • Age, height, weight
  • Three recent photos of yourself

Scary Movie 6

  • Casting: "Thugs" — men, any ethnicity, ages 20s–40s, tough and muscular look
  • Filming: Nov. 18 in Atlanta
  • Apply: tinyurl.com/ScaryMovie6

Love Her Way

  • Casting: Standing Statue / Silverman — male, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must be willing to be painted silver
  • Filming: Nov. 15 in Conyers
  • Paid
  Paid
To submit: Email AtlantaBackground@gmail.com with subject line HERO SILVERMAN 11/15 and include:
Three recent photos (headshot, full body, chest up)
Name, age, contact info, height, weight
Distance from Conyers
  • Three recent photos (headshot, full body, chest up)
  • Name, age, contact info, height, weight
  • Distance from Conyers

’Tis So Sweet (Netflix – Tyler Perry)

  • Casting: Asian students, ages 9–12, must appear Taiwanese, any gender
  • Filming: Nov. 17 – Dec. 2 (not all dates)
  • Paid
  Paid
To submit: Email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line Asian Students and include:
Phone number
Two current, clear photos.
  • Phone number
  • Two current, clear photos.

💼 Jobs

Social Media & Content Creator Internship — Georgia Entertainment Association

  Duties include:
Collaborate on content strategy and brand alignment
Curate engaging visual and written content (photos, videos, stories)
Maintain a regular posting schedule and analyze engagement metrics
  • Collaborate on content strategy and brand alignment
  • Curate engaging visual and written content (photos, videos, stories)
  • Maintain a regular posting schedule and analyze engagement metrics
  Qualifications:
Current student or recent grad in marketing, communications, or media studies
Creative, with strong social media and storytelling skills
Proficient in Instagram and familiar with analytics and best practices
  • Current student or recent grad in marketing, communications, or media studies
  • Creative, with strong social media and storytelling skills
  • Proficient in Instagram and familiar with analytics and best practices
  • Apply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallSocial

☕ News / Networking / Events

Eat, Drink, and Be Indie: Film & TV Trivia Night (FREE)

  • Date: Nov. 18
  • Time: 7:30–9:30 p.m. (arrive early!)
  • Where: Manuel’s Tavern, Atlanta
  • What: A fun, free networking event hosted by the Atlanta Film Society, featuring film and TV trivia, prizes, and a chance to connect with local creatives.
  • Bonus: The winning team gets a free one-year membership to the Atlanta Film Society!
  • Learn more: atlantafilmsociety.org

The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 News contributor. 

