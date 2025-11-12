Casting Call Nov. 12: Tyler Perry filming in Atlanta, new extra jobs
ATLANTA - Whether you’re an experienced extra or brand new to the business, there are plenty of opportunities this week to get on set. From a new Netflix production to a national bank commercial, here’s what’s filming around the metro area — and a few job openings behind the scenes, too.
🎬 Background / Extras
All the Sinners Bleed
- Casting: People with unique types of motorcycles or cars — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 21+Vehicle note: No red, black, or white cars
- Vehicle note: No red, black, or white cars
- Filming options:Option 1: Nov. 17–18 in ConyersOption 2: Nov. 18 in Conyers
- Option 1: Nov. 17–18 in Conyers
- Option 2: Nov. 18 in Conyers
- Paid
- To submit: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with subject line CONYERS BAR and include:Picture of your car (make, model, year)Age, height, weightThree recent photos of yourself
- Picture of your car (make, model, year)
- Age, height, weight
- Three recent photos of yourself
Scary Movie 6
- Casting: "Thugs" — men, any ethnicity, ages 20s–40s, tough and muscular look
- Filming: Nov. 18 in Atlanta
- Apply: tinyurl.com/ScaryMovie6
Love Her Way
- Casting: Standing Statue / Silverman — male, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must be willing to be painted silver
- Filming: Nov. 15 in Conyers
- Paid
- To submit: Email AtlantaBackground@gmail.com with subject line HERO SILVERMAN 11/15 and include:Three recent photos (headshot, full body, chest up)Name, age, contact info, height, weightDistance from Conyers
- Three recent photos (headshot, full body, chest up)
- Name, age, contact info, height, weight
- Distance from Conyers
’Tis So Sweet (Netflix – Tyler Perry)
- Casting: Asian students, ages 9–12, must appear Taiwanese, any gender
- Filming: Nov. 17 – Dec. 2 (not all dates)
- Paid
- To submit: Email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line Asian Students and include:Phone numberTwo current, clear photos.
- Phone number
- Two current, clear photos.
💼 Jobs
Social Media & Content Creator Internship — Georgia Entertainment Association
- Duties include:Collaborate on content strategy and brand alignmentCurate engaging visual and written content (photos, videos, stories)Maintain a regular posting schedule and analyze engagement metrics
- Collaborate on content strategy and brand alignment
- Curate engaging visual and written content (photos, videos, stories)
- Maintain a regular posting schedule and analyze engagement metrics
- Qualifications:Current student or recent grad in marketing, communications, or media studiesCreative, with strong social media and storytelling skillsProficient in Instagram and familiar with analytics and best practices
- Current student or recent grad in marketing, communications, or media studies
- Creative, with strong social media and storytelling skills
- Proficient in Instagram and familiar with analytics and best practices
- Apply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallSocial
☕ News / Networking / Events
Eat, Drink, and Be Indie: Film & TV Trivia Night (FREE)
- Date: Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30–9:30 p.m. (arrive early!)
- Where: Manuel’s Tavern, Atlanta
- What: A fun, free networking event hosted by the Atlanta Film Society, featuring film and TV trivia, prizes, and a chance to connect with local creatives.
- Bonus: The winning team gets a free one-year membership to the Atlanta Film Society!
- Learn more: atlantafilmsociety.org
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 News contributor.