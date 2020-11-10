Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 10, 2020

Local golfer uses the sport he loves to reach out to veterans: Although it might feel a little strange to have the 2020 Masters Tournament teeing off just a day after Veterans Day, in many ways, the pairing makes perfect sense.

WEB LINK:

Education and parenting expert Dr. Karen Aronian Ed. D talks about the recent idea of a COVID-19 "mom code":

The "mom code" is where parents intentionally don't get their kids tested when exposed to COVID, and is a behavior that can have a serious impact on many people. For more information on Dr. Karen Aronian follow her on social media @DrKAronian or follow her website here.

Advertisement

Personal finance expert Anthony ONeal on Good Day Atlanta: He is a national best-selling author and Ramsey personality with expertise in personal finance, today Anthony ONeal joins us to talk about how "Millennials Can Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck." For more information click here.

Brides Across America Event: It's that time of year again, and no more brides probably need more help than ever this year. It's the Brides Across America Event, and this year they're honoring healthcare workers, to show their appreciation to them during the pandemic. Each year they donate more than 2,000 dresses to military and first responder brides. The Brides Across America outlet (Andover, MA) features over 1,000 wedding gowns in stock that are donated by individuals, designers, bridal salons and manufacturers. Sizes 00-24. Dresses start at $99! The event is Wednesday at Bel Fiore bridal shop. To register click here.

Blu Ivy Carter lends her voice to Hair Love's Audio Book: Hair Love is a 2019 American animated short film written and directed by Matthew A. Cherry and co-produced with Karen Rupert Toliver. It follows the story of a man who must do his daughter's hair for the first time, and it features Issa Rae as a voice of the mother. Beyonce' and Jay-Z's daughter Blu Ivy will lend her voice as the narrator of the book. Manyb fans say it's fitting that she's the narrator because she was often bullied on social media by others because of her hair when she was younger.