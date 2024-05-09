Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 9, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta for May 9:

Ike Reighard Must Ministries Summer Lunch Program: MUST Ministries will continue the time-honored tradition of partnering with churches, schools, corporations and volunteers to feed thousands of kids in the metro-Atlanta area all summer. MUST's goal is to provide breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children for 9 weeks. An estimated half a million meals will be distributed across eight counties (Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens & Gwinnett). In addition to food, MUST will also have mind, body and soul activity kits.

Mother’s Day Flowers: Buford floral studio "blooms" in new space ahead of Mother’s Day. It’s only been a year since we spent a morning with the talented team at Buford’s Design House of Flowers — but you could say since then, business has really been "blooming." With Mother’s Day approaching this weekend (now you can’t say you weren’t reminded!), we decided to make another trip to the floral studio — and found that owner Pam Holley had moved down the road to a larger space! Now located in a 7,500-square-foot building at 1605 Buford Highway, Unit D — Holley says she and her team of floral artists are busier than ever. Scroll through the shop’s social media posts, and you’ll see that they’ve been knee-deep in prom orders — prom bouquets seem to be very popular these days — and now attention has focused to filling Mother’s Day orders.

DIY Wedding Hair with Kristy Reis: Summer wedding season is heading our way, which means we'll need styles that are cute but that also hold up. Kristy shows viewers soft waves into up dos, half and half and a flowy pony with a bow. She'll also show you the "haircessory" trend using pearls, flowers and tiaras.

Sesame Workshop’s Elmo, Rosita and Rocio Galarza, will discuss new emotional well-being resources: Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, has an organization-wide focus on the emotional well-being of young children and their families. Earlier this year millions of people responded to Elmo’s tweet asking ‘how is every one doing?’ The incredible response shows the seriousness of the mental health crisis in our country today. The new emotional well-being resources (launching in May) will feature most of the Sesame Street cast and will include 6 Muppet videos; 3 animated videos (5 more to launch June 17th); 4 printables with resources for parents and children; an interactive digital story book; an article for how parent and caregivers can advocate for a child’s emotional well-being; a listicle with mental health activities to help care for children; a PSA with the Ad Council for their "Love, Your Mind"campaign.

Chadwick Boyd demos Puffy Omelet with Asparagus & Gruyère: Just in time for Mother’s Day, this "puffy" omelet is a showy centerpiece without much fuss. The trick is separating and whipping the egg whites and yolks, then folding them together and baking in the oven in a cast iron pan. This omelet is filled with sauteed thin ribbons of asparagus and topped with nutty gruyere cheese for a nice spring touch, though you can fill it with anything you prefer. There’s always a wow factor when I place it on the table in front of family and friends. I first learned this recipe from the "Betty Crocker Cookbook" when I was a boy. I have adapted it over the years.



