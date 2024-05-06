Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 6, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

"To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Fox Theatre: Even as a light rain falls over Atlanta Botanical Garden, Mary Badham takes time to appreciate the vibrant greens, golds, and pinks.

"I just love gardening. My mother was British; I think I come by it naturally," says Badham. "Every state we’ve been to, I’ve tried to get to their local botanical gardens."

That’s a lot of gardens — because Badham has spent the past two years crisscrossing the country on tour, playing Mrs. Henry Dubose in "To Kill a Mockingbird," Aaron Sorkin’s searing adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee.

READ FULL STORY

"To Kill a Mockingbird" (also starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch) opens at The Fox Theatre on Tuesday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, May 12 as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season. For more information on the show, click here.

Colin Farrell talks about "Sugar's" big episode 6 twist: "Sugar" is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's "Masked Singer" reveal: The Beets were revealed to be a pair of legendary "American Idol" contestants during last week's double elimination on "The Masked Singer." Studdard and Aiken chatted with Natalie McCann about their time on the show, tricking the judges, and a lot more.

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment news: Tom Brady was skewered for everything from Deflategate to his divorce by some famous faces at his roast. Mani Millss gives the details about who showed up and dished on the best zingers.