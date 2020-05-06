Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 6, 2020

“Finding Gobi” author explores Southeast during pandemic: Click here for more

Wendy Williams on Good Day Atlanta: She may be hosting her talk show from her kitchen but that doesn't mean Wendy Williams isn't still giving us the "tea" and telling it like it is in her robe, while eating breakfast. Wendy Williams joins Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady live via Zoom from her apartment in New York City to fill us in on her show, Mother's Day, and how she's spending her downtime. For more information click here.

Mother's Day recipe from Lisa Washington: Are you looking for ideas to make mom smile on Mother's Day? One way to do it is through cooking. Atlanta cookbook author Lisa Washinton has a Cajun grilled pasta bake recipe that the whole family can make together. For more information on Lisa Washington click here. For more on today's recipe see below.

Cajun Grilled Chicken Pasta Bake

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cooking oil,( I used olive oil)

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup poblano peppers, diced

1 small red onion or yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 /2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon old bay seasoning

1 box penne pasta

1 24 oz. jar marinara sauce

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste, if needed

1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

For the chicken marinade

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons Old Bay Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons dried Italian-style seasoning

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

5 large skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Instructions:

1. In a large shallow dish, mix the oil, Old Bay seasoning, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Place the chicken in the dish, and turn to coat with the mixture. Cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Preheat the grill for high heat.

3. Lightly oil the grill grate. Drain chicken, and discard marinade. Place chicken on hot grill and cook for 6 to 8 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear.

4. Allow the chicken to coo, then chop the chicken up in cubes.

5. Cook pasta according to directions on the box. Drain, but leave a cup of pasta water and set aside.

6. Next, add oil to a sauté pan and sauté the garlic, red pepper flakes and onions for two minutes on medium heat, then add the peppers, season with old bay and garlic powder.

7. Cook until the peppers are somewhat tender, the peppers will cook the rest of the way in the oven. Set aside.

Assemble:

Pour the pasta and pasta water into a casserole dish, season with old bay, to taste, then add the marinara sauce, next add the chicken and vegetables. Stir all the ingredients together, taste to see if you need to add more old bay, if so, add, then gently stir once more. Finally top with cheese and pop into the oven on 400, until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown. Serve to Mom, with her favorite flowers and perhaps a box of chocolates.

Happy Mother's Day!



Workout Wednesday with Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout: Celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes joins us with an easy workout for the entire family to try out home. For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout click here.

New show "Bruh" created by Tyler Perry to air on BET : They're four lifelong friends trying to navigate through life with help from one another. Tyler Perry's new original series "Bruh" is a dramedy that shows how their unique brother like bond keeps them together no matter what life throws their way. Sharon Lawson interviews Barry Brewer and Mahdi Cocci, two fo the stars from the show on Good Day Atlanta. From more information on "Bruh" click here.

Maria More from Majic 107.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley to talk about how to train for specific fitness goals. For more information on Maria More on Majic 107.5 and 97.5 click here.