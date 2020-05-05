Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 5, 2020

Atlanta restaurant marks Cinco de Mayo by feeding front lines: View story here

Brittany Sharp joins us with ideas for gifts that can also serve as home decor for Mother's Day. For more information on BrittanySharp or the Sharp Standard click here.

Cinco De Mayo ceviche recipe from Agave Restaurant: Agave Owner Tod Pinkham prepares a simple ceviche that anyone can make at home.

Chile Rubbed Shrimp 20 Jumbo Peeled Seared rare/rough chip

Jalapenos 5pcs finely chopped

Tomatillo 8pcs.large

Cilantro 1 bunch chopped

Garlic 5 cloves chopped

Apple Cider Vinegar 3 oz.

Fresh Basil 1/2 cup chopped

Salt and Pepper 2 TBL spoon of each

Blended oil 3 oz.

Lime Juice 2 limes squeezed

Yellow Onion 1 yellow chopped onion

Preparation: Mix everything together in a large bowl and refrigerate. Allow 30 minutes to 1 hour for shrimp to cure. Serve cold with a smile!

Tyler Perry's "If Loving You Is Wrong" is coming to an end. We caught up with one of the stars of the show Tuesday morning.