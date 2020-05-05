Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 5, 2020
ATLANTA - Atlanta restaurant marks Cinco de Mayo by feeding front lines: View story here
Brittany Sharp joins us with ideas for gifts that can also serve as home decor for Mother's Day. For more information on BrittanySharp or the Sharp Standard click here.
Cinco De Mayo ceviche recipe from Agave Restaurant: Agave Owner Tod Pinkham prepares a simple ceviche that anyone can make at home.
- Chile Rubbed Shrimp 20 Jumbo Peeled Seared rare/rough chip
- Jalapenos 5pcs finely chopped
- Tomatillo 8pcs.large
- Cilantro 1 bunch chopped
- Garlic 5 cloves chopped
- Apple Cider Vinegar 3 oz.
- Fresh Basil 1/2 cup chopped
- Salt and Pepper 2 TBL spoon of each
- Blended oil 3 oz.
- Lime Juice 2 limes squeezed
- Yellow Onion 1 yellow chopped onion
Preparation: Mix everything together in a large bowl and refrigerate. Allow 30 minutes to 1 hour for shrimp to cure. Serve cold with a smile!
Tyler Perry's "If Loving You Is Wrong" is coming to an end. We caught up with one of the stars of the show Tuesday morning.
