Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 31, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta-based author Mary Kay Andrews pairs murder and romance in new novel

New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews gives a sneak peek into her new novel ''The Homewreckers,'' that she says pairs romance with murder.

ATLANTA - Author Mary Kay Andrews talks about her latest beach read "The Homewreckers": For more information on Mary Kay Andrews or her new book click here.

Melanoma survivor Maja Mcilravy and Dr. K talk skin cancer and preventions

Maja Mcilravy, a stage 2 melanoma survivor, and Dr. Nicole Kounalakis give an insight on skin cancer, treatment, and ways to put you less at risk. Maja shares her journey about battling skin cancer and Dr. K weighs in on what you can do to prevent it.

Skin cancer survivor Maja Mcilravy and Dr. Nicole Kounalakis from Northside Melanoma and Sarcoma Specialists discuss skin cancer and sun safety tips: For more information on the click at the American Cancer Society's website.

Rufus and Jenny Triplett make food that's good for the body and soul

In Rufus and Jenny Triplett's new cookbook 'Send Me That Recipe,' the couple serves up 33 meals sprinkled with love. The best-selling authors and marriage experts cook up a pepper steak and rice dish with Alyse Eady on the Good Day patio.

Rufus and Jenny Triplett share a delicious recipe for marriage: The Tripletts are the authors of "Surviving Marriage In the 21st Century: Send Me That Recipe: 33 Meals Rediscovered and Sprinkled with Love" and a podcast. Today they join us to cook up a recipe for pepper steak and rice. For more information click here. 

Pepper Steak with Rice 

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound beef top round steak, cut into 1/4-inch x 2-inch strips
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tsp beef base
  • 2 garlic cloves sliced
  • 1 medium green pepper cut into strips
  • 1 medium red pepper cut into strips
  • 1 medium thinly sliced onion  1 cup cold water
  • 1 small can tomato sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • Your choice cooked rice.

Instructions:

1. Bring grill to medium heat (if cooking on stove bring large pan to medium heat and pour 1 teaspoon of olive oil)

2. Add the peppers to grill and cook for 5-6 minutes on the grill or stovetop or until tender

3. Season the steak with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Pour steak into large pan 

5. Add all other ingredients except corn starch and soy sauce to the pan and cover cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Mix cornstarch with tablespoon of water and soy sauce add to thicken sauce. 

6.  Serve over cooked rice.

Substitutions, additions and alternatives

  • You can used a plant based meat
  • Eat with bread of choice
  • Your choice of rice, quinoa or couscous

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Meet Oliver, a curious and playful cat who often gets a case of the zoomies. Oliver would be best in a home with no children or dogs.