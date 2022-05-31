Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 31, 2022

Author Mary Kay Andrews talks about her latest beach read "The Homewreckers": For more information on Mary Kay Andrews or her new book click here.

Skin cancer survivor Maja Mcilravy and Dr. Nicole Kounalakis from Northside Melanoma and Sarcoma Specialists discuss skin cancer and sun safety tips: For more information on the click at the American Cancer Society's website.

Rufus and Jenny Triplett share a delicious recipe for marriage: The Tripletts are the authors of "Surviving Marriage In the 21st Century: Send Me That Recipe: 33 Meals Rediscovered and Sprinkled with Love" and a podcast. Today they join us to cook up a recipe for pepper steak and rice. For more information click here.

Pepper Steak with Rice

Ingredients:

1 pound beef top round steak, cut into 1/4-inch x 2-inch strips

1 tablespoon paprika

2 tablespoons butter

1 tsp beef base

2 garlic cloves sliced

1 medium green pepper cut into strips

1 medium red pepper cut into strips

1 medium thinly sliced onion 1 cup cold water

1 small can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tbsp water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Your choice cooked rice.

Instructions:

1. Bring grill to medium heat (if cooking on stove bring large pan to medium heat and pour 1 teaspoon of olive oil)

2. Add the peppers to grill and cook for 5-6 minutes on the grill or stovetop or until tender

3. Season the steak with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Pour steak into large pan

5. Add all other ingredients except corn starch and soy sauce to the pan and cover cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Mix cornstarch with tablespoon of water and soy sauce add to thicken sauce.

6. Serve over cooked rice.

Substitutions, additions and alternatives

You can used a plant based meat

Eat with bread of choice

Your choice of rice, quinoa or couscous