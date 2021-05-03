Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 3, 2021

"Crafting" a memorable Mother’s Day at Roswell DIY studio:

The countdown is on to Mother’s Day and with just six days to go, finding a unique and heartfelt gift for mom might be a little tricky. So, here’s an idea: don’t buy that special lady a gift … make one!

We spent the morning at Red Seal Craft Studio in Roswell, a place described by owner Christy Jones as an "upscale DIY studio and crafting boutique." If that sounds a little familiar, it’s probably because you saw the studio featured on Good Day Atlanta back in March of 2020, when we stopped by to try our hand at some jewelry making, glass etching, and even finger-knitting blankets!

The variety of crafts and activities available at Red Seal Craft Studio is what helps it stand out, and a big reason Jones wanted to create the space. As she told us last year, "Everybody likes something different. So, this way each person can pick their own projects and everyone can still get to hang out together."

Red Seal Craft Studio offers special events and workshops weekly, along with open studio time; open studio is on the schedule for this Saturday, May 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (that’s the day before Mother’s Day!). To sign up for open studio time, guests can choose a project and pay a $10 deposit online, and then show up and get to work! Total cost depends on the project and materials used. Jones says masks are required inside right now — and that guests are always welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy while crafting.

Red Seal Craft Studio is located at 1140 Alpharetta Street, Suite 400, in Roswell — for more information on available projects or making appointments to stop by, click here. And click the video player to check out our attempts at making our moms something special!

Help Wanted in Atlanta:

Many Atlanta area companies are ramping up hiring for the summer. Businesses hope to expand to pre-pandemic operations and that will require more workers.

To attract new employees, Malibu Grand Prix Norcross and Mountasia in Marietta are boosting pay to $12 an hour. Team members also receive discounts and bonuses. For more information click here.

Tips for celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week:

It's Teacher Appreciation Week and now more than ever teachers deserve to be praised. Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian joins us this morning with some ways parents and students can show their teachers how much they're valued. For more information click here.

Airbnb expert Ben Breit joins us with an outlook at summer travel and rentals: For more information click here.

Radio host Mani Millss talks about the star-studded Kentucky Derby: For more information on Mani Millss follow her on Instagram @manimills.