Getting crafty at Roswell DIY studio 

From etching initials in glass to hand-knitting chenille blankets in just two hours, a Roswell DIY studio specializes in drawing out your creative side through a truly unique set of arts & crafts.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Red Seal Craft Studio, owned & operated by Metro Atlanta entrepreneur and super-crafter Christy Jones. A self-described “Pinterest junkie,” Jones says growing up with creative women (including her clothing designer grandmother and photographer mother) led her to Red Seal, which offers an eclectic mix of projects including jewelry-making, wood burning, glass etching, wood signs, and “boho home décor.” Several special events and workshop are offered weekly, as is open studio time. And what happens if your friend wants to make a blanket but you want to bead a bracelet? No problem – not everybody has to work on the same project during open studio time.

Jones says most of the projects take an hour to an hour and a half to finish up – and since being creative can work up an appetite (not to mention the need for a cocktail or two!), guests are welcome to bring their own food, beer, and wine. The price of each project includes all necessary materials and supplies, and most fall in the $30 to $60 range.

So, did the Good Day feature team wow Christy and her team with our crafting skills? SPOILER ALERT: Not at all. But we had a blast trying. Click the video player to check out our morning at the Roswell hangout.

Red Seal Craft Studio is located at 1140 Alpharetta Street, Suite 400, in Roswell. For more information and a calendar of events, click here.

