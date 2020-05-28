Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2020

Brookhaven drive-thru offers "contact-less coffee": The Good Day feature team spent the morning in Brookhaven — right where Johnson Ferry Rd. NE and Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE meet, near Blackburn Park — getting a taste of Curva Coffee. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and for more information on Curva Coffee, you can click over to the company’s website and Facebook page.

https://curvacoffee.com

https://www.facebook.com/curvacoffeeco

Mental health help in Georgia during the pandemic: For most of us, this pandemic is like nothing we've ever experienced. Mentally and emotionally, it's tough. Psychologist Dr. Terri Timberlake with Georgia Department of Behavioral Health joins us to talk about the help the state has available. For more information you click here. The Georgia Covid-19 Emotional Support Line is 1-866-399-8939 .

Juan and Lisa Winans on Good Day Atlanta: They're part of a gospel dynasty. Grammy-nominated couple Juan and Lisa Winans just released a new single, "It Belongs To Mee." Juan and Lisa Winans talk to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about the songs much needed message of encouragement right now. For more information visit their Instagram @juanandlisawinans .

Erica Key talks patio dining in Atlanta: Friday marks five weeks since Governor Brian Kemp started the process of reopening Georgia's economy. Since then, restaurants have opened their doors to customers. And for some eating outside can be more comfortable as we all adjust to the new normal. Food blogger Erica Key joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson with popular patio spots in the Atlanta area. For more information on Erica Key follow her on Instagram @eatingwitherica .



