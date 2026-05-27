Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 27, 2026

Special guests and segment on Good Day Atlanta on May 27.

Georgia native brings "Beast" to life on Fox Theatre stage: You could say Caleb MacArthur just had a "beast" of a night. The Oconee County native is a swing and understudy in the National Tour of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" — and last night, at the show’s opening performance at the Fox Theatre and in front of family and friends, McArthur stepped into the role of Beast. It was a true full-circle moment for University of Michigan graduate, who first entered the Fox as a middle school student, when his choir group took a trip to the iconic venue to see "Wicked." MacArthur also has a long history with "Beauty and the Beast," having done the show at a community theatre when he was in seventh grade. To purchase tickets, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Glen Powell is looking for fans to be in a new movie he's filming right here in Georgia. Plus, there are other casting calls that our insider Tess Hammock shares. Follow her on social media @castingcallwithtesshammock

May is American Stroke Month: Learn the warning signs of stroke and preventive tips with Trayce Leak and Dr. Patricia Kelly Marsh. For more information, click here.

Niecey Shaw on the latest entertainment news updates: Ray J has been hospitalized, and Angel Reese is receiving criticism for letting it be known that the Atlanta Dream are number one in the WNBA. Listen to Niecey middays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Classix 1029.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a cat named Sangria for adoption. Click here for adoption information.