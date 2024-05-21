Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 21, 2024

The Gwinnett Stripers begin a six-game homestand:

There are always great food options around Coolray Field — but for the next several nights, the Gwinnett Stripers are hoping to "cook" plenty of Jumbo Shrimp for dinner!

The Gwinnett Stripers — the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves — begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp tonight — and this morning at Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Coolray Field, exploring some of the new additions and dining options available to fans this season.

First up, we got a look around the new Coca-Cola Front Porch, the group hospitality deck which opened earlier this month. Located in the area that used to house Section 100, the Coca-Cola Front Porch is being touted by team leaders as "the best group space in the ballpark," and was created to accommodate groups of up to 150 people who want a deck on which to congregate, eat and drink, and root for the Stripers — and while it’s an open-air space, there is a roof, which means protection from any of those pesky May showers.

We also learned more about the promotions for the homestand, starting with tonight’s Family Value Tuesday, which includes $2 hot dogs and some desserts for $1. Other highlights include tomorrow’s Wet Nose Wednesday (dogs get in free with paid owner on The Bank), and Saturday’s patriotic replica jersey giveaway, when the first 1,750 fans will go home with a replica 4th of July jersey modeled after the team’s 2023 patriotic uniforms.

And, of course, we spent some serious time exploring the food options around Coolray Field — and trust us, they are worth taste-testing! For more information about the Gwinnett Stripers, Coolray Field, food options, and tickets — click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning hanging out at the home of the Stripers!

Renee Rubens, founder and tea stylist for Symphony of Leaves Tea Co.: International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21. Renee spoke with Alex Whittler about the benefits of tea drinking and more. Check out her website here.

Three-time Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody talks new album and more: The North Carolina emcee has just released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, "Please Don’t Cry." "Please Don’t Cry" comes after 2019’s "Eve" LP, marking four years since Rap’s last full-length project. The tightly-wrapped album – which was recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic – is a more self-aware version of Rapsody as she reconciles with the past to empower her future. It explores the depth of her technical dexterity with more vulnerability to her individuality than any prior releases. Please Don’t Cry is primed for widespread acclaim across the media landscape and features collaborative contributions from Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Phylicia Rashad, Alex Isley, and Baby Tate to name a few.

Christine Lahti talks about the final season of "EVIL": Christine Lahti stars as Sheryl on "EVIL," which returns for its final season on May 23 on Paramount+. "EVIL" is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Fox Soul's "UrbanMD TV" hosts Dr. April Spencer & Dr. Lauren Powell: "UrbanMD TV" is the first and only nationally-broadcast TV show promoting healthy living via a multicultural lens. Dr. April Spencer and Dr. Lauren Powell unpack illnesses and diseases affecting urban communities throughout the country. For more information, click here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment headlines: There may be trouble in paradise for "Bennifer," after rumors of the couple headed for divorce. It's also being reported that Peleton is taking all of Diddy's music off its devices. Ms. Basketball updates us.