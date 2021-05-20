Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 20, 2021

Acclaimed van Gogh experience opens in Atlanta

Look at a painting by Vincent van Gogh for long enough, and you’ll start to feel like you’re stepping into another world.

And now, thanks to a new experience opening this week in Atlanta, you really will be immersed in the legendary artist’s unique view of the world around him.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" makes its North American debut right here in Atlanta, opening Wednesday at the city’s Pratt Pullman District and remaining in the space through November. Described as a "360-degree, immersive digital art experience," "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" uses digital projections, light and sound, and virtual reality to bring the iconic paintings of the Dutch artist to life, aiming to draw visitors into his post-impressionist works and to allow them to explore the art in a totally new way.

Created by European entertainment producer Exhibition Hub, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has already wrapped up successful engagements in international cities including Brussels, Naples, and Beijing, and is scheduled to open in U.S. cities including New York (June), Philadelphia (August), and Boston (September).

Here in Atlanta, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays; admission prices start at $20.70 for children and $32.30 for adults.

For more information on visiting "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning exploring the vivid, incredible world of Vincent van Gogh.

Rushion McDonald gives recent grads advice on how to navigate the workforce:

The job market for college students may be tighter after the announcement that the state will end the $300 federal weekly jobless payments on June 26. Those still receiving unemployment benefits will still receive state jobless benefits up to $365 per week. Rushion McDonald, host of "Money Making Conversations" gives advice to recent grads on how to navigate the workforce.

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter talks upcoming NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks finished at number 5 in the Eastern Conference, and now they're prepping for the playoffs! The Hawks haven't made the playoffs since 2017, when they lost in the first round to the Washington Wizards. Fans and players are excited about this one, after a struggling season last year due to COVID and other things. The team will face the New York Knicks in the first round. The first game is Sunday at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Dr. Taz Bhatia gives tips on how to treat road trip woes:

It's been a while since many people have been on vacation. Since the COVID vaccine has rolled out, a lot more places have eased restrictions, and are allowing fuller capacities. This means the skies and the roads will be operating more. Dr. Taz gives tips on how to help ease the stress of traveling. Check out the list below

Woe 1) Road Trip Reading Headache

• Problem: Many kids get headaches in the backseat from reading or being on their iPads

• Solution: Peppermint oil - Rub a few drops of peppermint oil on their temples to ease headaches.

Woe 2) Itchy bug bites

• Problem: Camping out this summer and want to avoid getting bug bites? Many bug sprays are filled with dangerous chemicals.

• Solution: DIY Bug Spray - ¼ cup apple cider vinegar or witch hazel, ¼ cup distilled water, 40 drops lemon eucalyptus oil

Woe 3) Sunburnt Skin

• Problem: Missed a spot with your SPF? Sunburns can be painful and ruin your whole trip.

• Solution: Epsom Salt Compress. Anti-inflammatory properties make it a great tool for alleviating sunburn irritation. Take an empty spray bottle, mix 2 tablespoons of Epsom Salt with 1 cup of water and spray on the affected areas.

Woe 4) Scrapes/Wounds

• Problem: Headed to mountains? Many youngsters can end up with scrapes while hiking.

• Solution: Lavender essential oil - Use as an antibacterial and antiseptic on wounds and scrapes

Food expert Skye Estroff gives a list of "Super Cool Pop-Ups around the city":

Pop-up shops are the "it thing" these days. It's sort of like a quick way to see if people will like your business or not. Whether it's a clothing store, art shop, or even a restaurant. It's a way to get feedback about your business. Food Expert Skye Estroff gives a list of pop-up restaurants around Atlanta. You can follow Skye on social media @skye.estroff Check out the list of pop-up restaurant below.