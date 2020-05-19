Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 19, 2020

Annual animation and gaming festival shifts to virtual offerings:

It’s become a popular destination for animation, gaming, and cosplay enthusiasts, drawing a crowd of more than 39,000 people to downtown Atlanta last year. This year, of course, crowds won’t be packing into the Georgia World Congress Center — but that doesn’t mean MomoCon 2020 won’t take place at all.

Organizers of MomoCon — an annual convention dedicated to animation, gaming, comics, and costumes — have created a virtual version of the event, dubbing it MomoConline. Events will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, from Thursday, May 21st through Sunday May, 24th, and will use digital platform Twitch to host live-streaming panels and other events.

MomoConline will also utilize the website Discord, creating an online fan community in which participants can interact with one another. MomoCon shopping has also moved online; a vendor list and artist alley list have been posted on the event’s main website.

Of course, cosplay is a huge part of the MomoCon experience, and this year, social media will play a major role in highlighting some of the event’s best and most creative looks. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their cosplay looks with the hashtag #MomoCosplayDay on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information on this year’s event, clicking here is a good place to start — you’ll find links to Twitch, Discord, and shopping. And click on the video player to hear our interview with MomoCon director Chris Stuckey and founder Jess Merriman.

WEB LINK: https://www.momocon.com/online/

City Springs Theatre classes and performances continue online:

While in-person shows are on hold, classes and performances at the Sandy Springs theater have moved online. Executive and Artistic Director Brandt Blocker joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about something creative and free they are offering during the pandemic.

For more information on City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs click here.

"I Was Lorena Bobbitt" new show will focus on Lorena Bobbitt's story 30 years later:

It was a story that shocked the world, and made national headlines - a married woman who reportedly was abused by her husband and cut off his private part while he was asleep in bed. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena Bobbitt is telling her story for the first time with Lifetime, from a battered wife to a champion for abused women. It will all play out on "I Was Lorena Bobbitt."

Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson talks to Lorena Bobbitt and to the actress that plays her in the show Dani Montalvo. For more information click here.

Roman Reigns and Dr. Louis Degennaro talk about supporting families battling blood cancers on Good Day Atlanta:

Sometimes life can knock you down, but that doesn't mean you can't fight to get back in the ring. No one perhaps knows that better than WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who's a leukemia survivor and a former Georgia Tech football captain.

Roman joins Good Day live this morning alongside, Dr. Louis DeGennaro, the president and CEO of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, to talk more about their efforts during the pandemic.

For more information click here.

Instagram "Verzuz" battles are continuing to heat up:

Since many people have been stuck at home due to the global pandemic, super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started a friendly battle where chart-topping artists go head to head on Instagram Live, while playing 20 of their biggest hits. Fans from all over the world tune in and even some big name celebrities like Michelle Obama.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks about how this battle has changed the game, and who fans say they'd like to see battle it out next. You can follow "Ms. Basketball" on social media @msbasketball1. And to keep up with all the old and new battles follow @verzuztv.