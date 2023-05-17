Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 17, 2023

Chamblee restaurant The Alden celebrates fifth anniversary:

You know what they say: you can take the man out of Georgia, but you can’t take the Georgia out of the man.

And maybe that explains why after leaving his hometown to work in some of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants, Chef Jared Hucks returned to metro Atlanta to fulfill his own culinary vision.

Hucks is the chef and owner behind Chamblee’s The Alden, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. Following his graduation from the French Culinary Institute in New York City in 2000, Hucks traveled the world, perfecting new techniques in kitchens from Australia to Thailand and Spain to Denmark. But home eventually beckoned the Brookhaven native, who returned to Georgia and established The Alden, which quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its a la carte dinner menu and sumptuous seven-course Chef’s Tasting Menu.

In honor of The Alden’s fifth anniversary, the team is running a special offer for diners: through the end of the month, visitors can order three pinxtos (small plates which originate from the Basque Country) and a glass of wine for just $25.

The Alden is located at 5070 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite B-140, in Chamblee, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

Of course, we’re never ones to turn down an anniversary party — especially when there’s good food involved. So, we spent the morning at The Alden, getting a few cooking tips from Chef Jared and doing some taste-testing, of course! Click the video player in this article to check it out.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Tanya Nolan releases her new single: "Pace Yourself" entered the Billboard R&B Adult charts at #28 and this week sits at #16. This recent accolade marks Tanya Nolan's third Top 20 R&B single in the last two years. The song was written by Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Cory Mo. "It was inspired by a love interest, whose connection was pleasurable, inviting, passionate and loving. A physical connection that runs immeasurably deep," Nolan says. The single is available on all streaming platforms.

Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House ushers in new flavorful breakfast menu items: Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House, known for its flavorful Caribbean dishes with a southern twist, today announced a lineup of new menu items and new operating hours. The refreshed menu will be served Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. For more information click here.

The Creators of "Gracie's Corner": For those wondering if being a YouTube Creator is a legitimate career, the newest US YouTube Impact Report shows that it is! The Hollingsworth family talks about how they built their business creating empowering and educational songs for children from diverse backgrounds on their popular animated kids YouTube Channel, "Gracie’s Corner."

Big Ray on air talks the latest in music news: Music Midtown is back, and there are some big names in the lineup. Big Ray has the details. Listen to him during Ryan Cameron Uncensored from 3-7.