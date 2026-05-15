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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 15, 2026

Published  May 15, 2026 12:29pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 15, 2026:

Scuttlebutt Reef officially opened to the public at Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium: It's a nautical-themed gallery dedicated to some of the most unusual and unexpected creatures found in the world’s oceans. 

National Water Safety Month

National Water Safety Month

Amanda Battle with Children's Heath Care of Atlanta gives tips to keep kids safe in the water. 

Children's Health Care of Atlanta gives tips on National Water Safety Month: When the weather gets hot, bodies of water start calling, and this is the perfect time to brush up on our water safety knowledge. In honor of national water safety month. Amanda Battle with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shares tips on what to do to be water smart. 

Demystifying buy now, pay later with Miranda Margowsky

Demystifying buy now, pay later with Miranda Margowsky

There's a new national campaign to educate consumers more on buy now, pay later

A new national campaign breaks down how buy now, pay later works, and why clarity matters: With financial literacy month putting a focus on money management, new data highlights responsible consumer use. Miranda Margowsky, Head of communications for the Financial Technology Association, talks about the new national campaign to educate consumers more. 

Elevate your picnic with the Bougie Grazer

Elevate your picnic with the Bougie Grazer

It's picnic season and the Bougie Grazer has you covered, whether it's DIY or allowing them to do it for you. 

The Bougie Grazer helps us prepare for a picnic: Shandra Turner, Founder and owner of The Bougie Grazer, gives some picnic ideas. If you'd like her to provide for you, click here.

All about lavender with Pike Nurseries

All about lavender with Pike Nurseries

Rena Sartain  gives tips on lavender

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Lavender: To find a location near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard

A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Listen to Veda on Praise 102.5

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote.  Today's quote was "Don’t make the time; take the time." -Erica Campbell. Catch Veda on Praise 102.5 from Saturday & Sunday.

Pet of the day: Debbie

Pet of the day: Debbie

For more information on adoption visit lifelineanimal.org

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in Debbie for adoption. For more information, click here.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta