Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 15, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 15, 2026:

Scuttlebutt Reef officially opened to the public at Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium: It's a nautical-themed gallery dedicated to some of the most unusual and unexpected creatures found in the world’s oceans.

Children's Health Care of Atlanta gives tips on National Water Safety Month: When the weather gets hot, bodies of water start calling, and this is the perfect time to brush up on our water safety knowledge. In honor of national water safety month. Amanda Battle with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shares tips on what to do to be water smart.

A new national campaign breaks down how buy now, pay later works, and why clarity matters: With financial literacy month putting a focus on money management, new data highlights responsible consumer use. Miranda Margowsky, Head of communications for the Financial Technology Association, talks about the new national campaign to educate consumers more.

The Bougie Grazer helps us prepare for a picnic: Shandra Turner, Founder and owner of The Bougie Grazer, gives some picnic ideas. If you'd like her to provide for you, click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Lavender: To find a location near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Today's quote was "Don’t make the time; take the time." -Erica Campbell. Catch Veda on Praise 102.5 from Saturday & Sunday.

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in Debbie for adoption. For more information, click here.