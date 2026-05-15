Have your heard the 'Scuttlebutt' around Tennessee Aquarium?

The latest addition to Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium is a real "knockout" — at least, it is if the peacock mantis shrimp inside have anything to say about it!

Scuttlebutt Reef officially opened to the public on March 7th, and is a nautical-themed gallery dedicated to some of the most unusual and unexpected creatures found in the world’s oceans. We’re talking about animals like the aforementioned peacock mantis shrimp, which are small but mighty; the shrimp only average about six inches in length, but they pack a massive punch, striking with their claws at speed of more than 50 miles per hour!

Also included in the gallery are fascinating swell sharks, named for their incredible response to threats. When faced with predators, swell sharks grab their tail fin with their mouth and swallow water, inflating their bodies to twice their normal size! Swell sharks boast another amazing adaptation; scientists say they’re able to use biofluorescence (absorbing light and then re-emitting it at a different wavelength), likely to identify each other and communicate.

Scuttlebutt Reef includes a dozen new habitats, which aquarium officials say house nearly two dozen saltwater species. It’s included with the price of admission to Tennessee Aquarium, which is $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children. It’s located at One Broad Street in Chattanooga — for more information on visiting, click here.

We’re big fans of the Tennessee Aquarium here at Good Day Atlanta, and love making the short drive up to Chattanooga (just under two hours from Atlanta) to spend time with the animals there. Click the video player in this article to check out our latest adventure there!