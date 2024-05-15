Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 15, 2024

Southeast Georgia’s Shuman Farms launches its "Sweetest Ingredient" campaign:

Georgia may be most famous for its peaches — but we do pretty well with our onions too. And right now, world-famous Vidalia onions are taking center stage in a unique partnership between a family-owned farm and some local restaurants.

Southeast Georgia’s Shuman Farms recently launched its "Sweetest Ingredient: Vidalia onions by Shuman Farms" campaign, partnering up with restaurants around the state to highlight the versatility and flavor of its sweet onions.

Shuman Farms is located down in Reidsville (about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta in Tattnall County), and has grown from a small family farm in the 1980s into a leading producer of sweet onions today. In fact, last year Shuman Farms was named the "official sweet onion" of both the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University athletic programs!

During the "Sweetest Ingredient" summer campaign, Shuman Farms is teaming up with restaurants around the state to create special dishes featuring Vidalia onions, which will be available to diners for a limited time. Shuman Farms is also pledging to donate 5,000 meals to each chef's local food bank to help "sweeten" the deal. Here in metro Atlanta, both Little Sparrow in Westside Provisions and Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland are taking part in the campaign, among other top restaurants.

For more information on Shuman Farms, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Murphy’s, getting a first taste of the onion-sweetened dish created by executive chef Matt McCarthy!

Syleena Johnson discusses the 2024 Black Music Honors and her new music: Syleena Johnson​ ​is a Grammy-nominated recording artist and a woman of many titles and talents. Singer, songwriter, author, and daytime talk show host are just a few platforms that enable her to share her gifts with the world. She is the daughter of legendary soul and blues singer Syl Johnson and grew up outside of Chicago. As an R&B/soul songstress, Syleena was destined to touch people and impact lives. Her sultry voice and piercing delivery, combined with her timeless beauty and classic style, have made her a fan-favorite for nearly 20 years.

Casting Call Tess Hammock: More films, networks and tv shows are hiring in metro Atlanta. Tess Hammock has them all.

Miss Georgia delegates visit Good Day Atlanta: Miss Cobb County Audrey Kittila. Miss Atlanta Aaliyah Phillips and Carson Bridges, Miss University of Georgia stopped by Good Day Atlanta while preparing for the big competition next month. Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization. Miss Georgia’s job is one of purpose. She is the one member of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition team and is responsible for positively promoting the goals and objectives of Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization as well as advancing her own Community Service Initiative. The competition will be June 12 to 15 in Columbus, Georgia.

Angela Buttimer gives tips on self-doubt: May is Mental Health Month, and psychotherapist, speaker, and author Angela Buttimer discussed how to navigate self-doubt that many are suffering from.