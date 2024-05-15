Casting Call for May 15, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. A new project nicknamed ‘Weapons’ is casting a real-life couple for a film shoot on May 23 in Covington. Any ethnicities are encouraged to apply, but both members of the couple should be 20 or older. To apply, email your name, contact information, height, age, size, and three recent pictures to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject "Real Couple."

2. An untitled project is looking for an African-American woman in her 20s or 30s to play a wife. The project is filming on May 18 in Athens. Submit your name, recent photo, all clothing sizes, and contact info to extrascastingatl@gmail.com with the subject "Wife."

3. A crime series is hiring extras who are comfortable reenacting actual criminal events. The series is casting various roles and looking for extras of all ethnicities and ages, including minors, for shoots from May 15 to 22. Email dcseriescasting@gmail.com with the subject "General ‘FMM’ Submission."

4. "Cobra Kai" wants to cast a Latinx priest. The applicant should be an older male and be available for filming on May 29 to 31 and June 5 in Atlanta and Fayetteville. Submit your name, contact, current pictures, height, weight, clothing size, shoe size, if you are registered with Central Casting, and date availability to cobra@centralcasting.com with the subject "Priest."

News:

Animation Summit presented by Skillshot Media is taking place on May 23 in Atlanta. The event will include panels and networking for studio leaders, working professionals, educators and students as well as behind-the-scenes tours. Go to https://www.animationsummit.live for more information.

Casting Call success story:

Brooke Jackson was picked to be a background extra for the Tubi film "Rhythm and Blood" after seeing it on Casting Call. Congrats Brooke!

If you have a success story of applying for a casting we’ve talked about on the show, DM Tess Hammock and you could be featured on Casting Call!