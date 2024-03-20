Casting Call for March 20, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Warner Brothers' new project "Genesis," which is the code name for the studio's new Superman movie, is filming in metro Atlanta from late March to early June.

The film is looking for men and women of all ages, races, and sizes for extras and background roles.

Adults can apply here or make an application for children here.

2. Tubi feature film "Rhythm & Blood" has a paid extra opportunity for men and women over the age of 18.

To apply, email your name, height, contact information, availability, the city and state you live in, a headshot, and a full body shot to HMCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject line "R&B Extras."

3. "Divorce Court" is filming in Atlanta and needs studio audience members. The paid opportunity is filming on April 19, 20, 22, and 23.

Make a profile and apply here.

Jobs

1. Athens-Clarke County is hiring a video production coordinator. Duties include:

Operating, programming, and maintaining ACTV,

Coordinating, operating, and producing live daytime and evening broadcasts of mayor and commission meetings,

Writing, creating, and editing scripts or storyboards for video production projects,

Filming and providing post-production services for video projects.

Apply here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/athensclarke

News

1. Trilith Institute is hosting a spring break high school workshop on April 2 to 4 at Trilith Studios Production Center in Fayeteville.

Students will learn how to create original silent short films and have the option to enter them into the Trilith Institute’s Script to Screen Film Festival.

The cost to participate is $75.

Learn more at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/silent-film-workshop/

2. The Creator’s Brand Screening is a gathering of filmmakers, actors, local creatives, and movie lovers that will take place on Thursday, March 21 at Hudson Grille in Kennesaw.

Learn more here: https://www.thecreatorsbrand.com/

