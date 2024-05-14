Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 14, 2024

Published  May 14, 2024 11:24am EDT
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Show looks at shocking Dunwoody murder trial

The murder of Rusty Sneiderman at a Dunwoody day care captivated the nation after prosecutors pointed to his wife Andrea as the key witness and mastermind behind his death. ''Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan'' is taking an in-depth look at the case this week, and Politan joined Alex Whittler to talk about the twists and turns.

"Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan" is back for season 2: The show will feature the local Dunwoody case of GA v. Neuman. Although Hemy Neuman is on trial for executing Rusty Sneiderman in the parking lot of his son's daycare, the prosecution turns on their star witness, Rusty's wife Andrea, who they suspect to be the real mastermind behind her husband's death.

Summer water safety tips for kids

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. That's why it's so important to learn to swim and practice water safety. Mark Sheppell, the owner of Goldfish Swim School Roswell Village, sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about three basic water safety skills that parents can practice with their kids.

May is National Water Safety Awareness Month Goldfish swim gives water safety tips:  Mark Sheppell, the owner of Goldfish Swim School Roswell Village, sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about three basic water safety skills that parents can practice with their kids. Sheppell also shares tips that every parent needs to know as we head into beach and pool season. 

Victoria Rowell has some 'Summer Camp' fun

In the new movie 'Summer Camp,' childhood best friends reunite as adults at their favorite sleep-away camp. Victoria Rowell stars in the film alongside Diane Keaton and Kathy Bates, and she chatted with Natalie McCann about working on the film, her history with 'The Young and the Restless,' and why National Foster Care Month is important to her.

Victoria Rowell talks about her new film "Summer Camp" and National Foster Care Month:  "Summer Camp" is a fun comedy about lifelong friendship and the joys of rediscovering oneself through play - an endeavor we too often leave behind as we enter our adult years. But under the sun-shiny surface, the film seeks to press upon larger issues we face, especially as we age, including social isolation and the ongoing loneliness epidemic.  This month is also National Foster Care Month. Over 390,000 American children and young people are in foster care. The month celebrates the family members, foster parents, volunteers, mentors, child welfare professionals, and policymakers who help find permanent homes and connections for those children in need. Actress and New York Times best-selling author Victoria Rowell grew up in the foster care system and has been a huge advocate for improving the system.  

Stylist reveals labels Zendaya won't wear

Zendaya has become a fashion icon, but there are some major designers you won't see her wearing on the red carpet. Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn shares the details on why her stylist Law Roach refuses to work with some brands.

Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment news: Law Roach, the stylist to the stars, admits that he holds grudges against designers who refused to work with Zendaya early on in her career.