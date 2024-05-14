Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 14, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

"Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan" is back for season 2: The show will feature the local Dunwoody case of GA v. Neuman. Although Hemy Neuman is on trial for executing Rusty Sneiderman in the parking lot of his son’s daycare, the prosecution turns on their star witness, Rusty’s wife Andrea, who they suspect to be the real mastermind behind her husband's death.

May is National Water Safety Awareness Month Goldfish swim gives water safety tips: Mark Sheppell, the owner of Goldfish Swim School Roswell Village, sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about three basic water safety skills that parents can practice with their kids. Sheppell also shares tips that every parent needs to know as we head into beach and pool season.

Victoria Rowell talks about her new film "Summer Camp" and National Foster Care Month: "Summer Camp" is a fun comedy about lifelong friendship and the joys of rediscovering oneself through play - an endeavor we too often leave behind as we enter our adult years. But under the sun-shiny surface, the film seeks to press upon larger issues we face, especially as we age, including social isolation and the ongoing loneliness epidemic. This month is also National Foster Care Month. Over 390,000 American children and young people are in foster care. The month celebrates the family members, foster parents, volunteers, mentors, child welfare professionals, and policymakers who help find permanent homes and connections for those children in need. Actress and New York Times best-selling author Victoria Rowell grew up in the foster care system and has been a huge advocate for improving the system.

Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment news: Law Roach, the stylist to the stars, admits that he holds grudges against designers who refused to work with Zendaya early on in her career. Ally Lynn has more information.