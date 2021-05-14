Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 14, 2021

Buckhead thrift store offers chance to "serve by shopping": There’s a place in Buckhead filled with designer clothes and merchandise priced at about a third or less of what you’d expect to pay.

What is this shoppers’ paradise? Buckhead THRIFTique.

Buckhead THRIFTique is a boutique-style thrift store, specializing in upscale clothing and home decor. During our recent visit, we spotted Michael Kors and Betsy Johnson shoes, a St. John quilted handbag for $100, and a brand-new wedding dress with original tags priced at $132. Everything inside the recently-expanded store is donated, and all sales benefit its parent organization, Buckhead Christian Ministry.

Buckhead THRIFTique is located at 800 Miami Circle, Suite 160, in Buckhead; current hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Click here for more information on shopping and donating.

Burgers with Buck visits Ray's at Killer Creek: With so many great restaurants featuring so many great burger options in and around north Georgia, it’s rare for #BurgersWithBuck to return to a restaurant for a second time, but every now and then it happens. This week, it happened.

In 2015, we featured Ray’s Killer Creek with restaurant founder Ray Schoenbaum. Now, almost a full six years later, they have a new burger on the menu and we decided we needed to head back to Alpharetta and check it out for ourselves.

It is called the Double Wagyu White Cheddar Burger. As for as quantity of ingredients, it’s kind of a less-is-more burger, but as far as quality of ingredients, it’s definitely more is more.

For more information about Ray’s Killer Creek including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek .

Mariah Bozeman talks new Netflix film "The Woman in the Window": Mariah Bozeman plays the daughter of lead actors Amy Adams and Anthony Mackie and has a very pivotal role with a plot twist that is going to leave viewers shocked!

An American psychological thriller film directed by Joe Wright. Adams plays Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture-perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. Based on the gripping, best-selling novel and adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller. Watch the trailer here.

Wendy Williams talks having new wax figure at Madame Tussauds: Like her or not, Wendy Williams is a talk show legend. She dishes on topics and says comments that most people think but are afraid to say out loud. She has had some of the biggest stars sit on her studio couch, and now the media maven has her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. You can catch Wendy weekdays at 11 a.m. right after Good Day Atlanta. You can also follow her on social media @WendyShow.

Pike Nurseries offers tips on how to add some tropical flair to your garden: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Pet Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.