Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 12, 2021

Visiting the animals at Georgia’s free zoo:

The most famous animal around Athens is the bulldog, of course — but that doesn’t mean it’s the only animal in town. In fact, a drive over to Athens-Clarke County’s Memorial Park reveals a long list of fascinating creatures just waiting to be discovered by visitors.

Bear Hollow Zoo is located inside the 72-acre county park and is home to several animal species native to Georgia. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the zoo’s residents include the North American river otter, the great horned owl, white-tailed deer, and — of course — the American black bear.

Each of the animals is non-releasable in the wild; Bobbles the otter, for example, was orphaned in the wild and came to the zoo from Alaska last year, and black bears Athena and Yonah were also orphaned and have lived at the zoo since 2010.

So, who’s ready to visit with an alligator and behold a bald eagle? Bear Hollow Zoo is located at 293 Gran Ellen Drive in Athens, only about a mile from the campus of the University of Georgia. Printable animal guides are available here. Oh, and best of all? Admission to the zoo is free to the public.

It’s been several years since we visited Bear Hollow Zoo — and with so many people searching for fun, outdoor activities right now, it seemed like a perfect time to make a return trip. Click the video player for a peek at our morning hanging out with some of Georgia’s most beautiful residents!https://www.accgov.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/1

"Queen of Meth" docuseries:

The true story of a woman dubbed the "Queen of Meth" unfolds in a captivating docuseries on Discovery+. Her celebrity brother, actor and comedian Tom Arnold, talks about his drug-dealing little sister in the new three-part documentary. Arnold joined Good Day with more on the story. For more information click here.

George Chidi on why gun violence has spiked since the pandemic:

Gun control has been a hot topic for a while now, but it seems that things may have gotten worse over the past year. George Chidi gives his thoughts on what can be done about it. Catch him on Fox Soul's "The Tami Mac Late Show," Wednesday's at 11 p.m.

Classix 102.9's Niecey Shaw joins us with the latest celebrity news:

