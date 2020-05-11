Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 11, 2020

ATLANTA - Time keeps on ticking for massive airport clock: View story here

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University answers the latest Coronavirus questions on Good Day Atlanta:  For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or on his Coronavirus Q & A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer. 

Mark Owens from Jenn & Friends  Star 94.1 joins Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant with more on the reported search by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a permanent home in Los Angeles.  For more information on Mark Owens or Star 94.1 click here.