Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 11, 2020

Time keeps on ticking for massive airport clock: View story here

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University answers the latest Coronavirus questions on Good Day Atlanta: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or on his Coronavirus Q & A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Mark Owens from Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 joins Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant with more on the reported search by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a permanent home in Los Angeles. For more information on Mark Owens or Star 94.1 click here.