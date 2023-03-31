Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2023

Appalachian fish make big splash at new Tennessee Aquarium exhibit

The Tennessee Aquarium unveiled its new Ridges to Rivers gallery earlier this month - a new gallery focuses on the incredibly diverse group of fish and reptiles found in Southern Appalachian rivers and streams.

ATLANTA - Paul visits Chattanooga to cover Spring Break fun spots:  

It just wouldn’t be spring break if Good Day Atlanta didn’t take a day trip up to Chattanooga — and this morning, we did some "attraction-hopping" to help our viewers plan an unforgettable family adventure.

We started our morning inside one of our longtime favorites — Tennessee Aquarium — which just unveiled its new Ridges to Rivers gallery earlier this month. The new gallery focuses on the incredibly diverse group of fish and reptiles found in Southern Appalachian rivers and streams, from the tiniest Rainbow Darter to the most massive of lake sturgeon. According to the aquarium’s scientists, Southern Appalachian rivers and streams are essentially an "underwater rainforest" due to the abundant biodiversity — and the goal of the new gallery is to finally expose these incredible "neighbors" that so many of us don’t even realize exist.

Chattanooga attraction honors Medal of Honor recipients

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medial of Honor Heritage Center is a Chattanooga attraction dedicated to the brave Americans who have served our country.

Then, we went across the street from the Tennessee Aquarium to the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center, which tells the stories of those Americans who have received the highest military award for valor. In case you didn’t know, Chattanooga is known as the "birthplace" of the Medal of Honor; the very first Medal of Honor was presented on March 25, 1863 to Private Jacob Parrott, for his role in the "The Great Locomotive Chase" (which ended outside of Chattanooga).

Tennessee Aquarium is located at One Broad Street in Chattanooga, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays) — and the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center is located at 2 West Aquarium Way, Suite 104, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays. 

Burgers with Buck goes UP on the Roof in downtown Alpharetta

Just like the song, Up on the Roof high above downtown Alpharetta is a paradise that's trouble-proof. There's definitely room enough for two, and there may be a burger big enough for two.

Burgers With Buck at UP on the Roof Alpharetta: Perched above the highest point in Downtown Alpharetta, on the rooftop of Liberty Hall, UP blurs the line between indoors and outdoors. The wrap-around outdoor terraces boast 360° views of North Atlanta and overlook Alpharetta City Hall and the Town Green at City Center with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. Click here to make a reservation. 

National young stars talent search makes stop in Atlanta

If you know a talent kid or teen, the 12-city nationwide search hosted by Kenan Thompson is making a stop in Atlanta. Executive producer Cherie Chiles-Buchanan stopped by Good Day to talk with Alyse Eady about the Young Stars 360 National Talent Search.

Executive Producer Cherie Chiles-Buchanan talks the 2023 Young Stars 360 National Talent Search: The Young Stars 360 National Talent Search aims to discover and showcase extraordinary talents among youth aged 5 to 17 and offers them a multi-tiered platform to enhance their portfolios and take their careers to the next level. The program is co-created by Kenan Thompson and Executive Producer Cherie Chiles-Buchanan of Simply C Productions and is in partnership with Hard Rock International. The tour will embark on a 12-city tour across the US, with the first stop at the Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans on April 1, followed by stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. The tour will stop in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2 at Hard Rock Cafe. Click here to purchase your ticket.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha on working with Bruce Willis in 'Assassin'

In the new movie 'Assassin' a man dies as part of an experimental military program, and his wife decides to take his place to track down his killer. Actress Nomzamo Mbatha stars in the new film, and she talks to Alyse Eady about working on the movie and what she's most excited for audiences to see.

Nomzamo Mbatha talks her role in the new film "Assassin": The beautiful South African model/actress can next be seen starring in new sci-fi thriller "Assassin" alongside Bruce Willis, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell, and Mustafa Shakir. A private military operation invents a futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person to carry out covert, deadly missions. But when agent Sebastian is killed during a secret mission, his wife, Alexa, must take his place in an attempt to bring the man responsible to justice. In the movie, Nomzamo plays Alexa, a determined and resilient wife avenging her husband. "Assassin" will be in select theaters, on digital and on demand today. Watch the trailer here.

Makeup trend and tips for spring and summer

With every new season comes new glam trends to elevate your makeup routine. Makeup artist to the stars Shikha Arya joined Natalie McCann to share her tips and the popular looks for this spring and summer.

Makeup artist to the stars Shikha Arya shows 5 trends and tips for an easy and spring-ready face: Shikha has served as skincare ambassador and regional makeup artist for Christian Dior, worked in TV and film and specializes in transformative makeup. She showed Good Day some spring and summer trends and tips. Follow Shikha on social media @makeupbyshikhaarya

Jekalyn Carr previews Atlanta's upcoming You Will Win Conference

Faith, family, and a marketplace are all in store for attendees at the upcoming You Will Win conference in Atlanta. Radio personality and musical artist Jekalyn Carr joined Sharon Lawson with all the event's details.

Jekalyn Carr discusses the Family Affair We Will Conference: Join Jekalyn Carr for the You Will Win! 2023 Conference, an event focused on all things faith, family, and marketplace. This life-changing event is the place where people from around the world gather to be inspired, transformed, and equipped to win in all area of their lives God’s way. Click here for more information.  Keep up with her weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Praise 102.5  

New ArieForce One roller coaster opens at Fun Spot America

There's no shortage of fun things to do around metro Atlanta for spring break, and Fun Spot America in Fayette County just unveiled its newest thrill ride Friday morning.