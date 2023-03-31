Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2023

Paul visits Chattanooga to cover Spring Break fun spots:

It just wouldn’t be spring break if Good Day Atlanta didn’t take a day trip up to Chattanooga — and this morning, we did some "attraction-hopping" to help our viewers plan an unforgettable family adventure.

We started our morning inside one of our longtime favorites — Tennessee Aquarium — which just unveiled its new Ridges to Rivers gallery earlier this month. The new gallery focuses on the incredibly diverse group of fish and reptiles found in Southern Appalachian rivers and streams, from the tiniest Rainbow Darter to the most massive of lake sturgeon. According to the aquarium’s scientists, Southern Appalachian rivers and streams are essentially an "underwater rainforest" due to the abundant biodiversity — and the goal of the new gallery is to finally expose these incredible "neighbors" that so many of us don’t even realize exist.

Then, we went across the street from the Tennessee Aquarium to the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center, which tells the stories of those Americans who have received the highest military award for valor. In case you didn’t know, Chattanooga is known as the "birthplace" of the Medal of Honor; the very first Medal of Honor was presented on March 25, 1863 to Private Jacob Parrott, for his role in the "The Great Locomotive Chase" (which ended outside of Chattanooga).

Tennessee Aquarium is located at One Broad Street in Chattanooga, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays) — and the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center is located at 2 West Aquarium Way, Suite 104, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Burgers With Buck at UP on the Roof Alpharetta: Perched above the highest point in Downtown Alpharetta, on the rooftop of Liberty Hall, UP blurs the line between indoors and outdoors. The wrap-around outdoor terraces boast 360° views of North Atlanta and overlook Alpharetta City Hall and the Town Green at City Center with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. Click here to make a reservation.

Executive Producer Cherie Chiles-Buchanan talks the 2023 Young Stars 360 National Talent Search: The Young Stars 360 National Talent Search aims to discover and showcase extraordinary talents among youth aged 5 to 17 and offers them a multi-tiered platform to enhance their portfolios and take their careers to the next level. The program is co-created by Kenan Thompson and Executive Producer Cherie Chiles-Buchanan of Simply C Productions and is in partnership with Hard Rock International. The tour will embark on a 12-city tour across the US, with the first stop at the Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans on April 1, followed by stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. The tour will stop in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2 at Hard Rock Cafe. Click here to purchase your ticket.

Nomzamo Mbatha talks her role in the new film "Assassin": The beautiful South African model/actress can next be seen starring in new sci-fi thriller "Assassin" alongside Bruce Willis, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell, and Mustafa Shakir. A private military operation invents a futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person to carry out covert, deadly missions. But when agent Sebastian is killed during a secret mission, his wife, Alexa, must take his place in an attempt to bring the man responsible to justice. In the movie, Nomzamo plays Alexa, a determined and resilient wife avenging her husband. "Assassin" will be in select theaters, on digital and on demand today. Watch the trailer here.

Makeup artist to the stars Shikha Arya shows 5 trends and tips for an easy and spring-ready face: Shikha has served as skincare ambassador and regional makeup artist for Christian Dior, worked in TV and film and specializes in transformative makeup. She showed Good Day some spring and summer trends and tips. Follow Shikha on social media @makeupbyshikhaarya

Jekalyn Carr discusses the Family Affair We Will Conference: Join Jekalyn Carr for the You Will Win! 2023 Conference, an event focused on all things faith, family, and marketplace. This life-changing event is the place where people from around the world gather to be inspired, transformed, and equipped to win in all area of their lives God’s way. Click here for more information. Keep up with her weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Praise 102.5