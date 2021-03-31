Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:16 AM EDT until WED 2:15 PM EDT, Bartow County, Polk County, Pickens County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 12:30 PM EDT, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2021

FOX 5 Atlanta

Behind the scenes at Cumming’s Legends Distillery

Guests will get a chance to see a little bit of the distillery's process first-hand&nbsp;with the planned addition of a tasting room to the Forsyth County facility.

ATLANTA - Cumming’s Legends Distillery to serve up tasting room: If there’s one thing we like to do here on Good Day Atlanta, it’s to "rip back the curtain" and see how things work behind the scenes.  So, when we got a chance to visit Legends Distillery in Forsyth County and see how the team there produces its award-winning bourbon and vodka, we booked a trip and said "Cheers!"

Legends products are available at stores throughout Metro Atlanta and the rest of the state, and at popular local restaurants including Botica, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fado Irish Pub. But the real magic happens at the actual distillery in Cumming, where the Legends team uses a patented technology called Quantum Purity to produce its bourbon whiskey and vodka.

Elizabeth Perkins talks new season of The Moodys

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Elizabeth Perkins joins Good Day to chat about the upcoming season of The Moodys.

"The Moodys" on FOX:  "The Moodys" are back,  a favorite show about a dysfunctional family bringing laughs for second season.  Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins as the mother and father, back under the same roof as their three adult children. Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins joins live this morning from New York to chat about the season.  For more information on "The Moody's" click here. 

Nephew Tommy previews new season Ready to Love

Comedian Nephew Tommy is back for a third season of Ready to Love on OWN.

Tommy Miles from "Ready To Love" on "Good Day Atlanta:"  OWN TV's "Ready To Love" is getting ready for season for.  Famed producer, Will Packer's popular reality dating series returns with host Tommy Miles, as twenty succesful males and females try to find lasting love, with the singles deciding who stays and who goes.  Host Thomas "Nephew Tommy) Miles, joins us live with more on the new season.  For more information about "Ready To Love" click here. 

Erin Rae on Savannah State University’s unusual gift

Savannah State University received a huge donation, but you'll be surprised to hear what they did in return.

Hot 107.9's Erin Rae on "Good Day Atlanta:" Erin Rae joins us from Hot 107.9 with more on how Savannah State University is gifting hand sanitizer to the entire student body of every HBCU nationwide.  For more information on Erin Rae follow her @iamerinrae on Instagram.  

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:

Shuga is a 3-year-old Terrier mix that will make your day a little sweeter with her infectious smile.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 