Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 29, 2023

Jersey Mike's CURE Childhood Cancer: Today, 100% of sales at metro Atlanta Jersey Mike’s locations will be donated to CURE Childhood Cancer, thanks to the restaurant chain’s nationwide Day of Giving event. The Day of Giving closes out Jersey Mike’s 13th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, during which locations across the country teamed up with local charities including hospitals, food banks, youth organizations, and more. Jersey Mike’s customers have been making donations both in-stores and on the Jersey Mike’s app to the area’s chosen charity which, in the case of metro Atlanta stores, is CURE Childhood Cancer.

"Food & Lifestyle TV," a subscription-based streaming service that provides food and lifestyle programming with a vibe: Food & Lifestyle TV is a Black-owned multimedia company featuring diverse young creators speaking in their authentic voice. Food & Lifestyle TV content features cooking competitions, chef showcases, relationship advice, and travel and entertainment content. A few shows that will be included are "DragonFire Kitchen,'' the ultimate head-to-head cooking competition hosted by Chef Robert Butts; and "Food Is My Love Language With Chef Kelley," where former model and Executive Chef Kelley Hicks adds a twist to your favorite comfort foods.

Aaron Branch starring in the upcoming Rob Lowe Netflix series "Unstable:" Branch plays the role of Malcolm Drummond: a childhood friend of Jackson’s. He used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis; in fact, Malcolm is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis’ son. Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is... none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company, and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father? Unstable begins streaming on Netflix Thursday.

Joanne chats with last week's ‘Unmasked’ Singer Alexa Bliss: Last week Alexa Bliss was sent home, this week contestants will perform their favorite country hit. Catch it tonight on at 8 on Fox.

