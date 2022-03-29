Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 29, 2022

Booker T. Washington High School students get hands-on culinary training

The next generation of top chefs in Atlanta is already cutting its chops (both literally and figuratively!) behind the walls of one of the city’s most historically significant high schools.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team got a very special look at the culinary arts program at Booker T. Washington High School, which opened in 1924 as the first public high school for Black students in the state. Chef Larry Alford heads up the program at the school, helping students gain the hands-on experience they’ll need to be successful in the food service and restaurant industry; 

Alford previously led the culinary arts program at Atlanta’s Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School, and was named a finalist for Atlanta Public School's 2017-2018 District-wide Teacher of the Year thanks to his efforts.

But the culinary education at Booker T. Washington High School doesn’t just involve learning to prepare and serve food — it also extends to growing food. For example, right now students are raising their own catfish in an aquaponics tank at the school, which they harvest and use in their dishes.

To hear from Chef Alford and students about the school’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Culinary Arts pathway, click the video player in this article. And click here to visit the school’s website.

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson talk new season of 'Name That Tune'

Beloved musical game show"Name That Tune" is back for season two: We talk to the show's host Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson. For more information click here.

Kwavi shares the '50 Questions' to answer at 50

Finding 50 with life coach Kwavi Agebeyegbe: Reaching the milestone age of 50 can come with both positive and negative experiences. Life coach Kwavi Agbeyegbe joins Good Day to chat about finding purpose and balance in your life.   For more information on Kwavi Agebeyegbe or her book "50 Questions to Answer When You Reach 50" click here.

Artist Sanithna Phansavanh showcases Atlanta in new mural

New mural at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Artist Sanithna Phansavanh lives in Atlanta and has created an new moral that characterizes the aspiration and dedication that inspires. It is featured at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he joins us live with more on the story behind the art. For more information click here. 

Bestselling author Karen White releases new spin-off book series

Author Karen White is back with her first book in a spin-off-series "The Shop on Royal Street". Karen White talks to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about her big the book that is filled with mystery, romance, and suspense.  For more information click here. 

Journalist Christal Jordan on Will Smith's apology for the slap

The latest news and reaction to Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap with Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan: For more information follow her @enchantedPR.

Pet of the Day from FurKids Atlanta

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 